DECORAH, Iowa— Three residents of Mason City, Iowa, have been named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Luther College.

According to a press release, Luther College’s Fall 2022 dean’s list includes 652 students; 134 first-years, 124 sophomores, 170 juniors and 224 seniors. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades A, B, C, D.