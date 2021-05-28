 Skip to main content
Local students earn Iowa Farm Bureau scholarships
Local students earn Iowa Farm Bureau scholarships

Two North Iowa students are the recipients of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) scholarships.

IFBF has awarded 27 emerging young leaders with a $2,500 scholarship to support their agricultural education at their chosen university or college.

Listed below are the students, their parents and where they plan to attend school:

Charles City, Evan Bjelica, Tom and Roxann Bjelica, Iowa State University

Mason City, Olivia Brcka, Kent and Holly Brcka, Iowa State University

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is the largest statewide, grassroots farm organization in Iowa.

