Local speech teams celebrate return of live competition

The show has returned to normal for North Iowa speech teams this season.

Large-group speech returned to full form after a pandemic-related hiatus on Jan. 22 with North Iowa speech groups performing at districts. At districts, it is decided by judges if a group moves on to state at Decorah High School on Feb. 5. Several schools in North Iowa were selected to perform at state.

Mason City speech coach Becky Rother said the energy was high for her team when they performed at districts. Rother is taking two improv groups, a one act, and a reader's theater performance to the state contest.

"(The energy) was really high for a lot of my students because we took something we hadn't taken on before. We did a one act play and we were really nervous about it," said Rother. "I think everybody was really nervous because a lot of these kids had never been to a typical contest before. That was just not my kids but across the district."

Large-group speech is broken up into four districts in the state. Within the districts are competition-host schools that are responsible for running the contest and seeing typically 20 other schools' competitors walk through their halls. Speech competitions are all-day events, usually starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. or later.

Throughout the day are performances in a range of categories. The categories for large-group speech are: musical theater, choral reading, reader's theater, one act, ensemble acting, solo and group mime, radio broadcasting, T.V. news, short film, and group improv.

Due to COVID-19, large-group speech groups performed through an online format and no traveling happened. Both Rother and Central Springs speech coach Savannah Moore said it did not feel exactly right to them.

"I don't think there is a better way to perform than in front of a live audience," said Moore.

Now with speech back to normal, many performers are experiencing a regular speech competition for the first time. Some teams, like Mason City and Central Springs, are trying categories for the first time or revisiting them.

Moore is taking an ensemble and a radio broadcasting group to state. This is the first year that Central Springs has had a radio broadcasting group, which the entire script was written by student Sydney Schilling. Moore said her team is looking forward to the environment of state competition.

"My students are super smart and really prepared and they know they are going to do what they can," said Moore.

Mason City's one act is also back.

"I personally haven't done a one act play in a decade. We didn't do a normal play this year, so I said 'let's do a one act play'," said Rother. "We picked something and it's really funny. I didn't realize how funny it was going to be until I saw them do it."

Charles City speech team is taking quite a few experienced performers to state. One group in particular with experience that Charles City speech sponsor Michelle Grob mentioned was their improv duo.

"Our improv group has been improving all high school together. I knew they would be one (to go to state)," said Grob.

Before performing again at state, groups are polishing their performances. Rother said all of her groups were working on portraying characters while performing. Grob says her groups are developing the "icing on the cake" to their performances, like simple gestures with the hands.

Charles City juniors Anders Haglund, Sophia Jensen, and Teagan Prigge were practicing their musical theater performance on Wednesday afternoon. The trio will be performing "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at state. They chose the musical because of prior experience and feeling comfortable with the material.

"We got a lot of notes on (blocking). Our judge from districts said our singing was wonderful and he said that our blocking was appropriate for districts," said Haglund. "Now we're trying to take our blocking up to the next level."

Jensen said being a part of speech is a benefit in her life and she recommends it to others. "It's always just a blast seeing so many different categories and people. (Speech) improves social skills, writing skills, and there's just so many ways it can improve your life," said Jensen.

Mason City seniors Tyrell Bang and Dani Porter was working on planning improvised plots with teammates on Tuesday afternoon. The two said they enjoy the challenge of improv.

"There's only two minutes you need to plan a five minute (performance). It goes really fast when it's at competition. So you have to learn how to play it fast," said Bang.

All of the groups have the chance to go to the all-state competition, which is held at Iowa State University, where they face groups across the state. All-state nominations will be released on Feb. 17 after 4 p.m. Individual speech season starts on Feb. 26, with a district contest site being hosted at Forest City High School.

"I would really encourage the public to come and support local art and it is another way to support these kids," said Moore.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.