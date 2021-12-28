 Skip to main content
Key Clear Lake Wellness Center project material arrives

  • Updated
Clear Lake Wellness Center Kalwall

The last piece of Kalwall was installed at the Clear Lake Wellness Center right before Christmas.

A delivery of backordered Kalwall, glass-based building material needed for the Clear Lake Wellness Center project, arrived just before Christmas and been installed, according to executive director Adam Long.

A materials shortage caused more than a month-long delivery delay, which also led to flooring work and equipment installation in parts of the building to be pushed back.

"It was a nice little Christmas present to get that done," Long said of the Kalwall.

While work on second-level flooring and basketball-court subflooring is underway, supply-chain issues have caused additional delays in flooring work elsewhere in the building, as well as a backorder of other supplies. 

Wellness Center - Adam Long

Executive Director Adam Long talks about the plans for Wellness Center-hosted programs and the facility's amenities. 

The Wellness Center, which is a joint venture between the Clear Lake Community School District and the City of Clear Lake, was originally slated for completion by Dec. 6, but is now expected to be completed the week of Jan. 23.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

