John Adams Middle School will return to utilizing hallway lockers

If you are a parent of a John Adams Middle School student, you may have noticed they have been carrying all of their school materials back and forth with no option to put their supplies in a locker.

John Adams Middle School in Mason City started the year not assigning school lockers as one component of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The added measure of safety was meant to minimize students congregating in the hallway.

Each building in the Mason City Community School District set its own individual and unique schedules, practices and procedures. John Adams Middle School last year adopted the practice of not using lockers since social distancing could not be achieved. The school decided to carry over the practice into this year.

Kevin Murphy, a parent of a seventh grader at John Adams, was curious about why his child was having to carry all of their school supplies. Murphy has another child who attends Hoover Elementary and uses a hallway locker.

“I would think you treat all students the same,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he did not understand the response since the age of some middle-schoolers are in the age range that makes them eligible to receive vaccines, unlike the elementary students.