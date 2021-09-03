John Adams Middle School will return to utilizing hallway lockers

If you are a parent of a John Adams Middle School student, you may have noticed they have been carrying all of their school materials back and forth with no option to put their supplies in a locker.
John Adams Middle School in Mason City started the year not assigning school lockers as one component of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The added measure of safety was meant to minimize students congregating in the hallway.
Each building in the Mason City Community School District set its own individual and unique schedules, practices and procedures. John Adams Middle School last year adopted the practice of not using lockers since social distancing could not be achieved. The school decided to carry over the practice into this year.
Kevin Murphy, a parent of a seventh grader at John Adams, was curious about why his child was having to carry all of their school supplies. Murphy has another child who attends Hoover Elementary and uses a hallway locker.
“I would think you treat all students the same,” said Murphy.
Murphy said he did not understand the response since the age of some middle-schoolers are in the age range that makes them eligible to receive vaccines, unlike the elementary students.
“These older kids can have the vaccine,” said Murphy.
“The plan was to review after the first week of school and make a final determination regarding hallway locker usage,” said Mason City Community School District's Administrative Assistant Sue Deike via email.
The school allowed students to carry their backpacks and leave necessary classroom supplies in their classrooms. After two weeks of not having assigned lockers and "very good success at keeping COVID positive numbers low," Deike said, John Adams Middle School will go back to using lockers.
“After two weeks in this format, we have decided that the added benefits of providing hallway lockers outweigh not assigning them. We will be assigning lockers on Tuesday, September 7 and going over locker protocols that day as well,” says an email statement from Principal Jerry Siglin sent out to parents on Thursday.
The John Adams administration will continue to evaluate the change to assigning lockers and other COVID mitigation strategies as the year continues, according to Deike. The administration will also take into consideration new reports of the delta variant and younger students being at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com