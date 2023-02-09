Donte Todd will take over the lead role at John Adams Middle School after current principal Jerry Siglin retires at the end of this school year.

Todd is in his first year as Associate Principal at Lincoln Intermediate School, where he quickly established himself as a strong leader who is respected by students, staff, and parents, according to a press release.

Lincoln Principal Dan Arjes describes Todd’s, “infectious energy, positivity, and compassion with students, staff, parents, and community members,” as traits that will be valuable assets to John Adams Middle School.

In addition to his current role, Todd brings a variety of educational and leadership experience, including teaching at several different grade levels, and his service as a Captain in the US Army. He earned an Educational Specialist and Master's degree from Kennesaw State University, a Bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and is working toward a Doctorate from Drake University the release said.

“Mr. Todd will bring his enthusiasm, strong educational background, communication skills, and ability to lead to the position of John Adams Principal," Superintendent Pat Hamilton said. "I am confident Mr. Todd will bring out the best in our students, staff, and community.”

Pending school board approval at the February meeting, Todd will begin his new role leading John Adams Middle School on July 1.

“JAMS is a remarkable school with a phenomenal staff. I’m excited to join the team and start collaborating with everyone in an effort to help move JAMS into the next chapter," Todd said in a statement.