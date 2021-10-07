John Adams Middle School helps plant a better tomorrow with trees

John Adams Middle School students took part in making the world a little bit greener by planting trees on Wednesday morning.

Around 30 John Adams Middle School iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates) students served the community by planting over 20 trees in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.

Planting started at the intersection of 4th Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, then went through the neighborhood south and west from that starting point.

Mason City students have been taking part in planting trees in the community since 2009, according to street department supervisor Bob Berggren. Berggren said the trees were obtained through the Trees for Kids grant and the Trees Forever grant, as well as funding through power companies like Alliant Energy and Black Hills Energy.

Since he started planting trees with students, Berggren estimated around 2,400 trees have been planted in the community.

“This is one of my best days of the year is out here, planting trees. I love this,” said Berggren.

Berggren gave students a rundown on how to properly plant the trees, taking them step by step through the process. After a quick tutorial, students grabbed orange reflective vests and a shovels, then got to work.

Students worked together to ensure each step of the process was met, pointing out if more dirt was needed and when a tree was ready for mulch. Teachers and city workers oversaw the process as each tree was planted.

Seventh grader Rylee Rockwell and eighth grader Kenadie Pearce helped out by watering the trees. Both said they felt good about the work they were doing for the neighborhood.

“It feels good to be doing something for the community and to just be outside and planting trees,” said Pearce.

Rockwell said it was exciting for her to know the change she will be able to see watching the trees grow over the years.

“It’s really exciting. You can be able to drive by and in ten years and be like, ‘Oh, I planted that when I was in seventh grade,’” said Rockwell.

Sarah Ulven, the iJAG education specialist at John Adams, said the students were looking forward to getting an hour or two outside the school building and giving back to Mason City.

“Volunteering is a huge part of iJAG, so to be able to kind of get out of the school to do something fun and I think it’s really cool for them to be able to say, ‘Oh, I planted that tree,’” said Ulven. “They’ve been looking forward to (planting) for a few weeks now.”

iJAG helps students explore careers and develop their employability skills in order to be better prepared for the future. A part of the iJAG requirements is to complete 15 hours of community service every year, which the volunteering that morning contributed toward.

“We work a lot of leadership skills, personal development, and we’ve touched on mental health,” said Ulven. “It’s a really hands-on class where we try to make sure that they have all the tools that they need to be successful adults in the workforce.”

Ulven said the volunteering experience was helping the students become more valuable and become better community members. Some of the biggest lessons coming out of planting trees was civic responsibility and teamwork according to Ulven.

“I think it’s really valuable for them to get to see real-life employers and people from the community,” said Ulven. “They don’t just become members of our community when they’re adults, they are members of our community now.”

Berggren says it made him happy to hear that students were happy to return this year to plant trees.

“(Students are) giving back to their community a little bit by doing this. They’re learning to volunteer as part of it,” said Berggren.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

