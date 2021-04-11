John Adams' Battle of the Books team shows its teaming and reading smarts

The John Adams Middle School Battle of the Books 2020-2021 team was in the middle of its "eeny, meeny, miney mo" round.
They'd gone through the 45 multiple choice questions they needed to answer for the battle once, with every one of the six young women of the team weighing in on the ones each knew were 100 percent correct.
The second time around they discussed every question they hadn't already answered thoroughly, working off each others' memories to build a case for one of the four choices.
The eeny, meeny, miney mo round needs no explanation. It is those few questions that have flummoxed the team, and that they must use the age-old rhyme to determine an answer.
"It's back to that again, I really don't like that," said one team member with a sigh.
The Battle of the Books is an annual reading competition for elementary and middle school students hosted by Iowa's three Area Education agencies. The team is made up of eight students, six of whom get to be part of the competition.
At the beginning of the school year, the team is given a list of 19 books to read. Some are fiction, some are non-fiction. A couple of them are graphic novels reaching more than 300 pages.
Each John Adams team member takes notes as they read the books. The team meets every other week or so to compile all their notes and study those cheat sheets. They ask each other questions they think might see.
Then in April, they put their knowledge to the test at a day-long competition that features 45 multiple-choice questions they must answer as a team in one hour and submit.
The top 10 teams move on to afternoon competition, which features another multiple-choice test, this time on one book on the list by that year's featured author. The team that takes first place gets to have lunch with the author. This year, it's Terry Lynn.
John Adams Middle School teachers Emily Petersen and Laura Demuth have coached the Battle of the Books team for five years, but Friday was the first time the two had ever seen one of their teams in action. Pre-COVID-19, all the teams competed together in the same room at a location in Cedar Falls. Coaches weren't allowed to be present. Last year, competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, the two sit at a table behind the students, watching them work on their questionnaire.
And they are moved by what they see.
"It's a heartful," Petersen said, patting her heart as she watched the girls collaborate on their strategy to answer the question.
The girls are what Petersen calls a "cool cross-section" of students. A couple are honors kids, but others get support for their schoolwork. They are white, black and brown. Together, they show a level of sophistication in problem solving that is beyond their years.
Little interrupting. A lot of careful listening. Graceful acknowledgment of a point made. Open minds.
"We don't teach them that," Demuth said. "How to work together. They all want the same thing and that's to do well."
But since they are mostly teenage girls, there are moments of brevity, too, such as when the group was trying to determine at exactly what age babies learn to swim. One of the questions on the test asked how old the baby was that one of the characters in the book rescued from drowning.
Eighth-grader Amiyah Whaley was convinced babies know how to swim at six weeks.
"Don't they throw them in the water and let them swim?," she asked the group. "You've seen that video, right?"
That got some nods, but not a lot of support.
"Well, their arms have to work, and I'm not sure when that happens," another girl responds.
"I think it's nine weeks because I think they can crawl and stuff by then," says a third.
That's the scary part of being on the team, says eighth-grader Isabys Angel. "I feel like I'm going to get something wrong for the team."
With seven minutes to go, eighth-grader Joseline Juarez pushed the "submit" button on the test. The room let a collective combination of sigh, gasp and squeal.
The team finished in second place out of 26 teams in the first round, and after advancing to the second round, placed seventh overall.