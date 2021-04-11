John Adams' Battle of the Books team shows its teaming and reading smarts

The John Adams Middle School Battle of the Books 2020-2021 team was in the middle of its "eeny, meeny, miney mo" round.

They'd gone through the 45 multiple choice questions they needed to answer for the battle once, with every one of the six young women of the team weighing in on the ones each knew were 100 percent correct.

The second time around they discussed every question they hadn't already answered thoroughly, working off each others' memories to build a case for one of the four choices.

The eeny, meeny, miney mo round needs no explanation. It is those few questions that have flummoxed the team, and that they must use the age-old rhyme to determine an answer.

"It's back to that again, I really don't like that," said one team member with a sigh.

The Battle of the Books is an annual reading competition for elementary and middle school students hosted by Iowa's three Area Education agencies. The team is made up of eight students, six of whom get to be part of the competition.

At the beginning of the school year, the team is given a list of 19 books to read. Some are fiction, some are non-fiction. A couple of them are graphic novels reaching more than 300 pages.