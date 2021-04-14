Innovative school in Charles City to launch next fall

Learning could take place either online or in person - for example, a student may want to take math and reading at home and come to campus for science and choir, DeVore said in his email. In addition, classes may not run on a traditional schedule, either, he said.

"We will allow students to personalize their own non-traditional schedules to align with the goals students want to archive," DeVore said via email. "The curriculum will be available to students before, during, and after school hours. Students could hold a job in the afternoon and work on school work early in the morning and in the evenings."

The district currently serves more than 100 students, K-12 online and in alternative programming.

Wolfe will work with faculty members Josh Dean, Dan Caffrey, Don Betts, David Voves, Marie Conklin, Naomi Yaddof, Susan Leeper, Stena Schmitt, and Julie Mostead, along with current faculty members.

“This might be the most challenging thing I have ever done as a school administrator, trying to bring all of these entities together and be successful," Wolfe said in the release. "But we will try different solutions as we move forward; this way, we will find strategies we can do and the plans we should stick with. I’m nervously excited, but I know, I will put in a great effort, and so will the people around me.”

