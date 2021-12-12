Indigenous group holds forum in response to 'save the name' group

Indigenous advocates, academics, and allies met virtually Sunday night to discuss why they believe it is important to remove Native American mascots in Iowa.

Nine people came together to “provide their opinion and educate” about the use of the Mohawks nickname in the Mason City Community School District. The discussion was in response to the “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name” Facebook page and the opinions posted on the page.

Last month, the Mason City School Board decided to end the use of the name “Mohawks,” at athletic events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

Shortly after the decision was made, Mason City resident Tom Stalker created the "Mason City Mohawk Save the Name" Facebook page. The group was given time to speak at the Dec. 6 meeting and the Mohawk mascot is back on the agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting.

The collection of individuals met virtually and streamed their conversation through the Great Plains Action Society’s Facebook page. The nonprofit organization, is “an indigenous collective working to resist and indigenize colonial institutions, ideologies, and behaviors.”

Discussion among the speakers focused on the “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name” page disagreement with the Mason City School Board’s decision and the letter from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. Another aspect of the conversation was addressing posts made on the page and attitudes towards Native American mascots.

“If you care for your fellow human beings then you can’t treat them like a stereotype or trope or cartoon, which is what essentially mascots are,” said Sikowis Nobiss, executive director of the Great Plains Action Society.

Nobiss hosted the forum and opened on the situation in Mason City, adding that is clear that Indigenous people do not want their likeness or culture as a mascot.

Trisha Etringer, operations director with the Great Plains Action Society, spoke about her disbelief that Native Americans still have to go through issues like this. She added she and others are also advocating for a mascot change at the Indianola Community School District, which uses the Indians as a nickname.

“When it comes to natives actually saying ‘Hey, this is culturally appropriating our culture and this isn’t honoring us’ then it’s not a big deal. You don’t put it as a big deal like we don’t know how to speak for ourselves,” said Etringer. “We do know how to speak for ourselves and maybe this is the first time that they’ve heard natives actually (speak out).”

Etringer went on to say it is a frustrating situation for her since she has lived through situations where she hasn’t been respected. To her, if the district keeps the name it would be in violation of the Iowa Department of Education’s ban on critical race theory since the mascot judges race.

John Kane, a Kahnawake Mohawk and podcaster, said words and imagery had redefined who Native Americans were as people. Kane used the example of the L. Frank Baum editorials, which had portrayed Indigenous people in a bad light and called for their “extermination.”

“The mascots are the erasure and I think it is important that people understand what I mean by that. When these schools decided they were going to call themselves Indians, warriors, Mohawks, savages, red raiders, redskins, they were redefining who we were,” said Kane. “They never took any honest look at who we were as a people.”

Both Kane and Nobiss addressed the “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name” group utilizing resources from Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA), saying that their purpose "is to oppose native people.”

“This group calling themselves the guardians, their whole purpose and their whole reason for existence is to oppose Native people and they try to twist this,” said Kane. “'This is all liberal snowflakes that are fighting this,’ no, it’s native people that are leading this. We’ve been doing it for over 50 years.”

Education Director with Great Plains Action Jessica Engelking talked about what was missing from the conversation with the ban on critical race theory.

“When we have the framework to talk about how stuff in this country functions to hold up white supremacy, then we can describe why these people need their mascots. It’s because Indigenous people need to be continuously dehumanized for us to be exploited the way that we are,” said Engelking.

Reverend Le Anne Clauson de Montes and her son also spoke at the forum, giving an account on how the school board came to their decision to remove the Mohawk mascot. Both also talked about the reactions and messages that they have received from the “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name” group members.

Nobiss said herself and other Great Plains Action Society members will be at the Dec. 20 meeting.

