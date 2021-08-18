How Mason City Community School District plans to address learning loss

The Mason City School Board heard from the district's new director of curriculum and instruction on learning loss in the classroom during its Monday night meeting.
Bridgette Wagoner made it clear that Mason City students are right where they should be given the year that they had. But it is essential to fill in the gaps where Mason City students are struggling, she said.
Timing and pacing of student learning can be approached in two different ways. One way is accelerated pacing or a contracted learning timeframe, which would send students through lessons at a quicker pace but increase instructional time. The second would be narrowed or prioritized learning so the more important content gets covered in the classroom.
"We're actually taking both (accelerated and narrowed) approaches in different places in the district," said Wagoner.
Wagoner's two areas of concern are early reading and progress toward having enough credits to graduate. The narrow curriculum approach focused heavily on the most important foundational reading skills is being using with young learners.
"Learning to read happens in a systematic, kind of predictable way," said Wagoner. "We can use things like universal screening assessments to figure out which of our kids are on track and which of our kids might need a little bit more support."
Wagoner added that the district's goal is to have 80 percent of Mason City's primary students reach proficiency on core topics. During the spring, the district fell below that goal. Since instructional time was lost due to COVID-19, the way to make that up is by making the core curriculum more intensive, according to Wagoner.
"We don't want our kids to just miss foundational skills instruction because they're past grade two, we need to make sure they have access to that," said Wagoner.
At the secondary level, Wagoner's concern is math credits.
The Algebra I class is set up as a gatekeeper for success in MCHS. A large number of eighth-grade students are showing they are not ready for high school algebra, says Wagoner.
"We can't just set them into a position where (they) take multiple years to get through high school algebra because it's not the only thing that (they) need to learn," said Wagoner.
The district is utilizing tools to get a diagnostic look at what math skills are lagging and what needs to be prioritized in order to close the gap in learning. The main tool that was discussed to identify learning gaps was called iReady.
Wagoner said the district, by using the tools they have, was able to create learning clusters in each grade level to make sure students are prepared for Algebra I.
"We can look back and say as long as you learn these four concepts, you're ready to move on. It allows us to sort of let go of some of the nice-to-knows for some kids, not for all kids. But to ensure that as we've let go of some things, what we have hung on to still adds up to opportunity for Algebra I in high school," said Wagoner.
The intensified core curriculum would not start until Oct. 1 to allow for universal screening and collecting data. September would also be used as a month to reestablish relationships and get students into a rhythm.
Temporary concessions will happen to the core curriculum, according to Wagoner. This would take the form of slightly de-emphasizing science, social studies and health, says Wagoner.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com