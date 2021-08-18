How Mason City Community School District plans to address learning loss

Wagoner added that the district's goal is to have 80 percent of Mason City's primary students reach proficiency on core topics. During the spring, the district fell below that goal. Since instructional time was lost due to COVID-19, the way to make that up is by making the core curriculum more intensive, according to Wagoner.

"We don't want our kids to just miss foundational skills instruction because they're past grade two, we need to make sure they have access to that," said Wagoner.

At the secondary level, Wagoner's concern is math credits.

The Algebra I class is set up as a gatekeeper for success in MCHS. A large number of eighth-grade students are showing they are not ready for high school algebra, says Wagoner.

"We can't just set them into a position where (they) take multiple years to get through high school algebra because it's not the only thing that (they) need to learn," said Wagoner.

The district is utilizing tools to get a diagnostic look at what math skills are lagging and what needs to be prioritized in order to close the gap in learning. The main tool that was discussed to identify learning gaps was called iReady.