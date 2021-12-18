Hoover's Casual for a Cause is helping kids stay warm

If you've seen a staff member at Hoover Elementary wearing jeans at work this month, just know they were helping a family this Christmas season.

Staff were able to donate $5 to wear jeans for one day or $30 to wear jeans for the entire month of December. The donations went towards the "Casual For a Cause" program, which will help buy winter items for families in need.

"Here at Hoover, we have a lot of families that are needy and sometimes they don't have basic supplies for the kids," said Principal Sara Grimm.

"When we have a change in seasons, especially winter, we're looking at boots and snow pants and hats and gloves and mittens and all of those things that are pretty expensive for families that don't have a lot of money."

Grimm said staff enjoy wearing jeans to work at any opportunity, so she came up with a plan last year.

This year, 36 staff members donated to Casual For A Cause and raised a total of $925. Through the donations made, Hoover Elementary will be supporting six families. Kids will receive from six to eight items, which includes winter gear and a toy.

Friedrich said the process of selecting families starts with talking to the teachers.

"Our staff gets involved with recommending who the students are in their classroom that they know and see are struggling," said Friederich. "I take that list and I make phone calls to the families. (I) let them know what we're doing, what we have, and just ask them if they have any needs."

School district social worker Jamie Heard said the gifts are presented to the families, who decide for themselves how to dole the presents out to the children.

"Some families choose to share where it came from. Other families, it's their only gift that they're able to give their child, said Heard. So, if they want to say it's from them, that's fine too,"

Heard and Friedrich both said families are always appreciative of the gifts given to them.

"...when you do see the kids, it's usually at school, and they're wearing their new snow pants or boots, and you just see how excited they are about that and showing them off," said Heard.

Friedrich said she would like people to know that there is no shame in reaching out to the schools for help.

"The schools are here, willing and wanting to help you when you need it. Please call me. We will work with you to see that we can do," said Friedrich.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

