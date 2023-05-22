"You modeled what the change process should look like. Leading with respect and dignity, while creating a tidal wave of excitement for the Riverhawks in our school," Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said in his address to the class of 2023.

Commencement exercises were held at the Mason City Arena, and saw 233 students celebrate the end of their high school career and earn their diploma.

The ceremony featured musical selections from the Mason City High School Symphonic Band, who welcomed the graduates with the traditional Pomp and Circumstance and joined by the Concert Choir who performed 'For Good' from the musical "Wicked," and led the crowd in singing the Mason City Alma Mater. Mason City School Board President Peterson Jean-Pierre led the presentation of diplomas to the graduates.

"When I took my first steps into Mason City High School, I didn't realize that these days would be the best of my life." said Rachel Shipman, selected along with Kale DiMarco to be the student speakers. "As we move forward, let us not be afraid to take bold steps." Shipman said, "Let us embrace our opportunities. Let us meet our obstacles with an open mind and a curious heart."

DiMarco, who plans to attend Wartburg next year to study history and to wrestle, said his biggest challenge that he had to overcome was COVID. "All the new hybrid learning we can adjust to, [but] we missed the last part of our freshman year. We were 14 and 15, we missed a lot of learning but also that social development. Overcoming that gave me and I think everyone a lot of confidence."

DiMarco, in addressing his classmates, spoke to the power that their change can have not just on ourselves but on their community, "Let us remember the power of change...it can be a tool to create a better future."

"Its exciting that we got to trailblazers. We get to decide what being a Riverhawk means. To me, so far, that means to work hard, no matter what." said DiMarco.

From the Class of 2023, graduates Alex Bird, Cai Chen, Kale DiMarco, Markus Elsbernd, Cyrus Emami-Ahari, Isabelle Goedken, Kale Hobart, Ellie Kotta, Emma Mehmen, Analeah Swegle, and Ella Turk were honored with an induction into the MCHS Academic Hall of Fame for graduating high school with a perfect 4.0 GPA. This year, $145,775 scholarships were awarded to 97 of the 233 graduates of the class of 2023. When surveyed, 88 students said they planned on attending a two-year college, 36 planned on attending a four-year college, 32 plan to enter the workforce, six plan on serving in the military, one plans to enter an apprenticeship, one plans to pursue a certificate and 18 are deciding on future plans.

The class of 2023 memorialized their classmate, Manuel "Manny" Quiroz, with a moment of silence. Quiroz, who died in 2019 while the class was in eighth grade, was honored with his photograph placed by the podium with a floral display.

Olivia Schissel said the biggest challenge she had to overcome was switching schools her sophomore year, but after the "initial shock" it was "pretty easy to make new friends and make bonds."

Schissel participated in track and field, enjoyed pottery classes and plans on attending University of Northern Iowa. "I'm unsure of my major but I plan on doing Army ROTC." When she was asked what advice she would give to the class of 2036, she said "Have all the laughs, and enjoy it while you can, because it goes fast." DiMarco said, "Do things you don't want to do. Nothing easy is worth doing." Senior Ethan Berding gave his advice to the kindergarteners. "Always try to be the best version of yourself," he said.

Kyra Iles, who as student senate president helped lead the effort in the name change to the Riverhawks, implored the graduates to heed the lyrics from one of their generation's greatest voices: Miley Cyrus. "Always gonna be an uphill battle. Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose. Ain't about how fast I get there; ain't about what's waiting on the other side, it's the climb."