Hampton-Dumont schools staff member placed on administrative leave

A staff member of the Hampton-Dumont Community School District is currently on administrative leave and is part of an ongoing investigation.

That's according to District Superintendent Todd Lettow, who told the Globe Gazette Wednesday afternoon, "We’re aware of a situation and what we have to do is we have to sit down with an individual and make sure we’re following our policies and procedures when we’re handling issues like these."

Lettow denied that any arrests or permanent decisions had been made in the case, and couldn't confirm the department that the individual works in, nor could he fully confirm the exact nature of what caused a staff member to be placed on administrative leave, but he did say: "When we have situations we take them very seriously."

The superintendent then reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation and the district is doing its "due diligence."

Lettow then finished the call by saying "Our job, as administrators, as staff, as teachers, we want to create an environment that kids are safe in and we will do our due diligence when anything is reported to us to make sure that that happens."