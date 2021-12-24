Hampton-Dumont School Board selects three superintendent finalists

Hampton-Dumont School Board has selected three superintendent candidate finalists on Tuesday after reviewing applicants.

In July, Superintendent Todd Lettow announced he would be retiring after this school year. Grundmeyer Leader Services was hired to help the Hampton-Dumont School Board find the next superintendent. The superintendent search firm asked the community last month to give ideal qualities through a survey.

The Hampton-Dumont School Board met with Trent Grundmeyer of Grundmeyer Leader Services to go over the superintendent candidate pool on Dec. 13 in a closed session. The position was open from Oct. 27 to Dec. 8 which resulted in 17 candidates.

The candidate pool was four female candidates and 13 male candidates. Four candidates are from out of state.

"We are flattered to have so many great candidates," said board director Steve Severs.

The closed session had the school board review candidate application materials and other submitted paperwork. After reviewing, the school board selected eight candidates that had screening interviews on Dec. 21.

"Hampton-Dumont had eight really strong candidates that I was impressed with," said Grundmeyer.

The screening process, according to the update, allows the school board to narrow down to three finalists. The search consultants set up and facilitate the screening interviews. The Hampton-Dumont School Board selected three candidates from the eight with one alternate.

"We had some great discussion and we chose three candidates," said school board president Erran Miller.

"The fun thing about this process is that we are ahead of the curve to put our name out there. We are super excited to go into that next step of interviews," said Severs.

Formal interviews are scheduled for Jan. 6, with the school board hoping to name the new superintendent after. The three candidates will also do a community tour when they come according to Miller. One candidate has prior superintendent experience and the other two are principals, all from Iowa according to Grundmeyer.

"We are very happy with the candidates and we are looking forward to moving forward," said Miller.

The names of the three candidates will be released on Monday. The new superintendent would begin their duties on July 1, 2022.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

