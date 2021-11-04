Hampton-Dumont School Board looks for input in superintendent search

The Hampton-Dumont School Board is beginning its search for a new superintendent, and is reaching out to the community for feedback about the qualifications they'd like to see in a new hire.

In July, Superintendent Todd Lettow announced he would be retiring after this school year, and the search for a Lettow’s replacement began shortly after. To aid in the search, the district employed recruiting firm Grundmeyer Leader Services, which put together an online public survey to gather input from the public.

The survey, which closes Nov. 7, can be found on the district’s Facebook page, and provides the opportunity for district residents to weigh in on the candidate search. A report will be made available to the district after the survey closes, outlining the feedback compiled.

"We just wanted feedback from the community and staff to see what they would want," said board president Chad Hanson.

According to the information posted within the survey, the application time table is Nov. 19-Jan. 2, with formal interviews expected to begin in early February.

Lettow said his replacement would be specifically for the Hampton-Dumont School District, but not for adjacent district Coulter-Allison-Latimer, or CAL, until the new hire has had the chance to properly acquaint themselves with one district at a time. Hanson said CAL will acquire an interim superintendent, though no decisions about that role have been made.

Lettow has spent 32 years in education, 15 of those have been with the district.

Hanson said of Lettow’s decision to retire, "I definitely want to thank Todd for everything that he has done for the district. He really has been spectacular."

