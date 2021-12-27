Hampton-Dumont School Board announces superintendent finalists

The Hampton-Dumont School Board announced on Monday their three finalists for their next superintendent.

According to a press release, the three finalists are Aaron Becker, Derek Briggs, and Travis Fleshner. Each bring their own experience in school administration as the board decides who will be the next superintendent.

"We are pleased to share that we have narrowed our search for our next superintendent to three very qualified candidates who all currently serve in Iowa schools and districts," said school board president Erran Miller in a statement. "As we look for the next leader for our district, we are seeking an innovative educational professional with a commitment to student achievement and recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and staff. We look forward to taking the next step in this important process for the future of Hampton-Dumont schools."

Becker currently serves as principal of Lisbon Secondary School in Lisbon, Iowa. Becker has developed a school culture that focuses on positive relationships and has worked to increase graduation rates through the formation of the Lisbon Alternative School says a release. He has previous experience serving as a principal in the Fairfield Community School District and a principal and activities director in the Harmony Community School District.

Briggs serves as the 7th to 12th grade principal in the Akron-Westfield Community School District. His focus has been on supporting student needs, maintaining high academic and behavioral standards, and building professional learning communities that enable staff to continually improve for the students according to a release. Briggs started his career in Akron-Westfield as a business and social studies teacher.

Fleshner is superintendent of Union Community School District in La Porte City, Iowa. Fleshner has led development of short and long-term facility plan goals, managed financial challenges related to declining enrollment, and led the the district through the COVID-19 pandemic says a release. He has experience serving as a high school and middle school principal, a physical education teacher, and a varsity football coach.

School board director Steve Severs said that these three candidates embodied what the school board were looking for in a next superintendent. Severs added it was tough narrowing down the field and the board was impressed by all who applied.

"We were getting really nit-picky because everybody was super qualified," said Severs.

To help get three candidate finalists, the Hampton-Dumont School Board hired Grundmeyer Leader Services to aid in the superintendent search. One of the first steps taken was surveying the community early last month on what characteristics they would like in a superintendent.

The position was open from Oct. 27 to Dec. 8, which resulted in 17 candidates. The school board met on Dec. 13 and Dec. 21 to narrow down the candidate pool and select three finalists.

The next step of the process is having the board and stakeholder interview teams to conduct final interviews with each of the finalists on Jan. 6. After the final interviews, the Hampton-Dumont School Board is hoping to name their new superintendent soon after.

The individual selected to become the next superintendent would begin their duties on July 1, 2022. They would be replacing current Superintendent Todd Lettow, who announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year in July. Severs said as soon as the superintendent search is over, the new superintendent and the board will begin a search for a new Hampton-Dumont High School principal.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

