Growing Mason City High School sports and entertainment marketing class wins at Loras competition

“This class is pretty cool just because it kind of brings you in deep,” senior Ben Amundson said. “Obviously everyone loves to watch baseball and football, but this takes you to people that operate those teams. Basically the depths of what these people go through. It’s really cool to learn about.”

Amundson was on the winning team of students at the Loras College competition last Thursday. During the competition, a small group of students had an hour to come up with a new sport that could be offered at a Division III college. Then, they would present their sport to a judge’s panel comprised of a college student, a professor and a professional in the industry.

Amundson, along with Carter Gorder and Tyler Wendel, won their pod competition by presenting the sport of rugby to the panel.

“I thought we had a good chance,” Bjorklund said. “We had nice representation, which is good. You want that on your program. I thought, at least, odds were in our favor.”

Amundson plans to go into nursing at NIACC in the fall. Junior Dominic Meyer, who wants to work as an investment banker, also takes the class. Amundson and Meyer say the class is unique because it allows students of all career types to get involved and learn about sports.