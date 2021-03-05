Growing Mason City High School sports and entertainment marketing class wins at Loras competition

In a two-year timespan, Mason City High School teacher Bryan Bjorklund has reinvigorated the business education and computer science department.
Bjorklund has added classes and increased student awareness of the program by promoting the department. This has led to a growth of 40 students in the program over the last two academic school years.
Perhaps the best example of that growth is the sports and entertainment marketing class. The class started when Bjorklund took over and has grown into a group that recently had students win at the Loras College Sport Business Case Study Competition.
“I think the kids enjoy it,” Bjorklund said. “I think the kids, they see opportunities for jobs down the road. They also have an interest in the curriculum. That’s pretty neat to see happen.”
When Bjorklund took over the business education and computer science department, he had an opportunity to redesign the program and shape it into what he wanted.
Bjorklund, a football and track and field coach, thought one way to add students was to add a sports marketing and entertainment class. The class would expose students to sports marketing in a hands-on course meant to improve the Mason City High School and its athletics.
The class has made flyers for teams, worked with coaches and athletes to create sports previews, worked on branding and taken field trips to Des Moines.
“This class is pretty cool just because it kind of brings you in deep,” senior Ben Amundson said. “Obviously everyone loves to watch baseball and football, but this takes you to people that operate those teams. Basically the depths of what these people go through. It’s really cool to learn about.”
Amundson was on the winning team of students at the Loras College competition last Thursday. During the competition, a small group of students had an hour to come up with a new sport that could be offered at a Division III college. Then, they would present their sport to a judge’s panel comprised of a college student, a professor and a professional in the industry.
Amundson, along with Carter Gorder and Tyler Wendel, won their pod competition by presenting the sport of rugby to the panel.
“I thought we had a good chance,” Bjorklund said. “We had nice representation, which is good. You want that on your program. I thought, at least, odds were in our favor.”
Amundson plans to go into nursing at NIACC in the fall. Junior Dominic Meyer, who wants to work as an investment banker, also takes the class. Amundson and Meyer say the class is unique because it allows students of all career types to get involved and learn about sports.
“There’s a lot of things that you don’t notice,” Meyer said. “Like branding and all that. A lot of fans might not notice it, but it’s important.”
Bjorklund will be leaving the program and Mason City to work at Charles City next fall, where he was hired as the next varsity head football coach. However, he’s proud of the work he and his students have accomplished in two years.
As elective courses, the six classes offered in the department have increased student participation without numbers decreasing in other elective departments – like culinary arts, woods and auto.
He now hopes whoever gets the job after him can continue the work he’s started.
“There’s definitely a ground floor built,” Bjorklund said. “There’s also room for that person, whoever it is, to put some of their characteristics, their ideas and identity into it. Take it to wherever they see.”
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FABER.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FORMANEK.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-TOEBE.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-1.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-2.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-3.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-4.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-6.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-7.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-8.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-9.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-10.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-11.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-13.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-14.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-15.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-16.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-18.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-20.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-21.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-22.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-23.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-24.jpg
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.