Grease takes the stage in Charles City on Nov. 5

There ain’t no rules from holding you back from seeing Charles City High School performing "Grease" this week.

The well-known musical chronicles the teenage shenanigans and rebellions of Danny Zutko and Sandy Olsson, characters made iconic by the 1978 film. As audiences follow the main characters and their attraction for one another, they also get a glimpse at the life choices made by other characters in story.

Some good choices. Some bad choices.

Director Derek Sturtevant said he chose "Grease" as the fall musical to get people back into the swing of seeing live theatre again.

“I thought ‘man, what a great show to kind of kickstart a little bit more normalcy’ and so this is a show that everybody knows,” said Sturtevant. “(I was) hoping that it’ll get kids involved more, that they know the show, and want to be in it.”

Grease auditions took place in August, with rehearsal beginning the first week in September. Sturtevant said throughout the entire period of rehearsals, the determination of the cast and crew pushed them through some rough patches.

“We were dealt a lot of various setbacks of casting troubles or personal health issues that came up,” said Sturtevant. “We were dealt quite a few difficult situations and I think they persevered through all of them.”

The development of student leadership was a takeaway for Sturtevant, watching some of his returning theatre students take on leadership roles within the cast, helping out with those with less theatre experience.

“We just have a lot of really great student leadership that takes a lot of the pressure off of us as directors. There’s a lot of things that I don’t have to do because they take care of it,” said Sturtevant.

Cast members Anders Haglund and Emma Schmiedel both agreed the "Grease" cast and crew were a tight-knit bunch.

“We’re just all so close and we get along so well. Like, we never really fight with each other at all, which is kind of different from the past few years because there’s always drama in high school, but we don’t really have that,” said Schmiedel.

Haglund, who plays Kenickie, described his character as the “bad guy” of the story, known for his iconic car, Greased Lightning. Haglund said he picked up a habit from his character, "popping" his jacket collar in school.

Schmiedel plays Rizzo, who she described as the “bad girl” of the story who has a soft, emotional side to her. Schmiedel says playing Rizzo has taught her to have confidence in herself and her performance.

“Joining drama later on, I was very shy and I didn’t have a lot of confidence. So I’m still working on being very confident when I perform my spots,” said Schmiedel.

Haglund said the show resonates differently with every audience.

“If I am going to give (a reason to come) to a high schooler, which is what I have been doing, it’s about partying and living your best life. If I want to give it to somebody who’s older, they know 'Grease,'” said Haglund. “It’s a phenomenal show and it’s so much fun.”

“(Grease) has such a place in pop culture. That’s what makes it so special," Sturtevant said.

"Grease" will open on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the North Grand Auditorium, located at 500 North Grand Avenue. There will also be performances on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for students and $12 for adults, which are available for purchase at showtix4u.com, at the Charles City Arts Center, or at the door.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

