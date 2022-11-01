Gov. Reynolds tours CAL Elementary STEM space

Monday was not a typical day for one Franklin County school district.

Coulter-Alexander-Latimer (CAL) Elementary School had the chance to show off its CAL Elementary Learning Lab, also known as CELL, to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The space is considered by some to be the "heart of the school" and offers students a variety of STEM opportunities.

"It's kind of just the space where kids can come and be innovative," said innovation and instructional technology teacher Kelsey Enslin. "They can be engineers, they can be designers. They can just be creative and learn and code things and build things."

Reynolds' STEM Advisory Council offers STEM Scale-Up grants annually, which alllows preK-12 educators applying for specific programs. Programs range from building robots to conducting agricultural field experiences and learning about science, technology, engineering and math careers, according to the Governor's STEM Advisory Council website.

To secure an award requires serious commitment, like sending teachers to receive training. Such commitment may be rewarded with a grant to purchase technology like drones or robots, according to CAL Principal Abby Meyer.

Meyer says CAL has taken advantage of the opportunity for several years and has received almost every award the district sought. All of that technology is utilized in the CELL space on a regular basis.

"Basically [the money] goes into giving our kids more opportunities to code, design, and do engineering projects," said Enslin.

"It's really how can we use this in the curriculum. We can always write grants for things we want, but to have that extra support and that professional development and how do we use it is a huge bonus as well," Meyer said.

The school's commitment to STEM led to hosting a visit for the governor.

Students were excited for the governor's visit, although some didn't fully understand who Reynolds is. Some kids compared the governor to a principal, but for the entire state of Iowa.

"I was probably more nervous than them, wanting to make sure we got across [everything]," said Enslin. "I wanted it to make an impression and have her remember."

Enslin was the main guide for Reynolds as she toured the CELL space. Different areas were set up so students from every grade could tell the governor about the technology they were using.

Students gave demonstrations on how to use the technology, sprinkling in some of the new science terms they have learned this year during their presentations. Reynolds watched the children's presentation and asked questions.

"I love to see her down with the kids and talking to them and asking them questions and listening to their responses, because they could answer a lot of her questions. I thought that was pretty impressive, and that kind of shows that we're not just throwing a bunch of robots at the kiddos," said Meyer.

"It feels like a proud-parent moment when they're up there shining," Enslin said.