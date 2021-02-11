GHV school board names next superintendent

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District has named its next superintendent.

Ken Kasper, who is currently the shared superintendent for East Union and Murray school districts, will take the district’s helm on July 1 pending formal board approval, the district announced Wednesday.

“I am excited and humbled to be able to serve the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura community and call it home,” he said.

Kasper was among three finalists for the superintendent position.

The others were John Howard, 7-12 principal for Independence Schools, and Michael Irvin, 6-12 principal for the Bedford Community School District.

The finalists were chosen after the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Board of Education conducted seven virtual screening interviews on Thursday, Jan. 28, where it asked candidates nine questions to better assess their fit for the job. It was assisted by Grundmeyer Leader Services.

The men were invited to Garner on Monday to meet with multiple interview teams and the school board as well as a tour the community with their families.