Four Newman Catholic High School students are in Chicago this weekend to compete in the National Quiz Bowl.

Seniors Jon Olsen and Ben Schutt, along with sophomores Blythe Peterson and Noah O'Connell are in the Windy City for today's competition. After a full day of answering questions, they hope to see the sights, including one or two of the city's many museums, on Saturday.

They won a berth in the tournament for exceptional performance in the Iowa Quiz Bowl team tournament. In addition, Newman's Austin Cornell qualified for the national individual competition in Chicago, which he attended April 2, finishing in 159th place out of 198 competitors. Cornell was one of only two students representing Iowa, winning a nomination based on his showing at individual Iowa Quiz Bowl competition.

To be nominated, students must post one of the top four scores in any Iowa Quiz Bowl team tournament or place in the top six in the individual competition. Olsen, O'Connell, and Cornell scored in the top four, with Cornell also placing fourth in the individual Iowa Quiz Bowl competition.

Newman has sent many students to the competition since 2015; the group this year consists of five upperclassmen and seven freshmen who gather before school to put their skills to the test answering practice questions.

The Quiz Bowl, sanctioned by National Academic Quiz Tournaments, features general knowledge questions in categories such as history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports and more. Teams compete with buzzers, but unlike "Jeopardy!" a question doesn't have to be finished before competitors buzz in.

"That can make it really nerve-racking," said Peterson. But she noted that's where the "team" factor comes in.

"It's really fast-paced, but they are so varied. They're general knowledge questions, so if we can draw on each other's strengths and weaknesses, it's important that we work as a team"

The students answered questions about mythology, movies, TV shows, and literature, history and politics as some of their favorite subjects individually. They said they are weaker on math and science questions, which requires them to think slower and "to work together more."

