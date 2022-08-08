Filing deadline Aug. 19 for the West Fork School special election

Friday, Aug. 19 is the last day for candidates to file nomination papers for the Sept. 13 West Fork School special election.
People who are interested in being a candidate for the school board should contact the county auditor for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements.
For more information visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call (641) 421-3041.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com