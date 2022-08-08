 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filing deadline Aug. 19 for the West Fork School special election

  Updated
West Fork logo

Friday, Aug. 19 is the last day for candidates to file nomination papers for the Sept. 13 West Fork School special election.

People who are interested in being a candidate for the school board should contact the county auditor for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements.

For more information visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call (641) 421-3041.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

