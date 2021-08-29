Federal COVID-19 money allows North Iowa school districts to 'dream big'

But Gee said Clear Lake did not establish a virtual option because of data that was collected through surveys and based on student performance.

“That was why we didn’t do the virtual option because students do much better in person,” said Gee.

Fisher said students tend to look for content, like Youtube videos, to teach them how to do certain skills. Using that idea, Charles City has looked for ways to “go outside the walls of learning,” according to Fisher, on how the district approached using the money. The district bought new curriculum with the purpose of tailoring classes that set students on career paths.

“One of the big things that we have been doing is expanding the content,” said Fisher.

Clear Lake schools has purchased new technology for both teachers and students to help combat learning loss. One of the biggest technology purchases has been $275,000 for interactive whiteboards in classrooms.

“We are doing whatever we can (with funds) but we have been focusing on learning loss,” said Gee.