Federal COVID-19 money allows North Iowa school districts to 'dream big'

School districts across the country have been receiving federal and statewide money since the start of the pandemic to help offset the costs of COVID-19.
Local education agencies have received federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds since the start of the pandemic during March of 2020. There have been three ESSER phases of awards. The last ESSER was given to schools in March. Districts were also given Governor's Education Emergency Relief (GEERs) grands. GEERs money was awarded at the state level twice, once in March 2020 and again in December of that year.
Funds were awarded to districts based on their share of federal Title I-A money. North Iowa's districts received close to $40 million in ESSER funding with a median of $984,000 awarded per district.
The Mason City school district received the most federal money in North Iowa, collecting $9.8 million or $2,504.30 per student. The district received $6.2 million in the third wave of federal funding, the 16th most in the state, according to an analysis done by the Globe Gazette and the Associated Press.
Saint Ansgar received the least amount of money with a total of $666,076. Private schools were also able to receive federal aid, like Newman Catholic and Immaculate Conception in Charles City, but only from the first phase of GEERs.
Neighboring districts Charles City received $4.9 million and Clear Lake $1.7 million in ESSER money.
One requirement that came with the federal money was that school districts create loss-of-learning programs to assist students who fell behind because of the pandemic. Since the most recent awards, districts in North Iowa have initiated projects and hired new positions that directly help students.
Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg said one example was state money districts received just after the first wave of federal grants. It was spent on Chromebooks and hotspots to help with continuous learning when school went virtual. Overall, Mason City has spent $6 million of the just over $9 million received, and the remaining money is being used as a cushion.
Versteeg explained that the first federal disbursement was to pay back districts for the money they spent working through the pandemic, such as cleaning supplies. The last award has helped with the hiring of additional staff members, an English learner teacher, and an extra social worker, he said.
“We’ve gotten other staff in this year ... in order to keep class sizes small,” said Versteeg.
Clear Lake has also added new hires, specifically a social worker and interventionists, to focus on helping kids. Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said because of the federal money, the district was able have a social worker on campus for four days a week compared to the one day a week it had previously.
“We had been talking about a couple of these positions, like the social worker and at-risk coordinator, for a long time,” said Gee.
Gee says that with every new hire that has been added to the Clear Lake School district, he hopes it is able to keep after the federal money dries up.
Another expenditure undertaken by some North Iowa districts was to provide optional virtual learning to students. Both the Charles City and Mason City districts have established virtual learning programs for their students.
The Charles City school district will spend $1 million of its federal money spread out over three years on its Innovative Campus.
Charles City Superintendent Mike Fisher said Innovative Campus is a K-12 program that allows hybrid learning models for students. He said some students in the district have made the decision to be mostly online learners, but still allow the option to come in for certain classes, like those that require hands on work.
Mason City also established its own virtual learning option, which currently has 73 students enrolled. The district budgeted $500,000 for the 2021-22 school toward the virtual academy. The exact cost won't be known until the end of the year because the district might have to add staff if enrollment continues to increase.
Both superintendents Versteeg and Fisher said they recognized the need for it because of the pandemic.
But Gee said Clear Lake did not establish a virtual option because of data that was collected through surveys and based on student performance.
“That was why we didn’t do the virtual option because students do much better in person,” said Gee.
Fisher said students tend to look for content, like Youtube videos, to teach them how to do certain skills. Using that idea, Charles City has looked for ways to “go outside the walls of learning,” according to Fisher, on how the district approached using the money. The district bought new curriculum with the purpose of tailoring classes that set students on career paths.
“One of the big things that we have been doing is expanding the content,” said Fisher.
Clear Lake schools has purchased new technology for both teachers and students to help combat learning loss. One of the biggest technology purchases has been $275,000 for interactive whiteboards in classrooms.
“We are doing whatever we can (with funds) but we have been focusing on learning loss,” said Gee.
Versteeg said the district has evaluated each possible purchase due to the inevitable cliff when the money runs out. He added most of the strategy of the Mason City schools' spending has been to stay away from the “shiny ideas” and instead improving what they have.
Both Gee and Fisher said their districts dreamed as big as possible in spending the federal money to directly help students.
“We’ve always taken the philosophy to go big,” said Gee.
Gee said that it doesn't matter where the funds come from as long as they are being used to add value to education.
“I definitely think we really looked outside of the box and the interactive boards is a really good example of this,” said Gee.
Fisher said Charles City schools is always looking for ways to dream bigger and the federal money allowed that opportunity. Fisher added that some of the money was being split between buildings in order to allow each the opportunity to make dreams reality.
Mason City's approach was based in the current moment.
“We were trying to deal with the reality and not the wishful potential of the funds,” said Versteeg.
