Face masks required on buses but not in Iowa schools

North Iowa school districts have faced the challenge of what to do with conflicting state law and federal guidance. With the advice given from the Iowa State Education Department, school districts turned to their legal counsels and other sources for advice.

"It's a very gray area," said Charles City Superintendent Mike Fisher on understanding what to do with masking on buses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charles City School District does not require its students to be masked up when riding school buses. Fisher says the decision was made after consulting multiple lawyers, national groups, and fellow school districts.

"We just know that the medical science says that masking on buses helps prevent COVID-19. Even though we are not requiring it, we are encouraging it," said Fisher.

Clear Lake School District is also not requiring masking on school buses. Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said they turned to the district attorney for advice to make sure the right step was taken.

"The other thing that makes (the decision) hard is requiring students to wear one on the bus then take it off when they come to school," said Gee.