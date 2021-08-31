Face masks required on buses but not in Iowa schools

DES MOINES — Because of a new state law, the 2021-2022 school year started in Iowa last Monday with the vast majority of school districts not requiring students to wear face masks despite new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations once again surging across the state.
The bus rides were a different story.
While most Iowa students do not have to wear face masks at school this year, many students must wear face coverings while on school buses because of a federal order.
In February, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that requires passengers on buses — including school buses operated by both public and private school systems — to wear face masks.
That order remains even after the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds in May passed a new state law that bars school districts and local governments from enacting face mask policies that exceed the state’s. Since the state has no face mask requirement at this time, school districts cannot require students to wear them.
But the federal order for masks on school buses remains.
“Schools should consult with their legal counsel if they have questions about the CDC order,” Iowa state education department spokeswoman Heather Doe wrote in an email.
North Iowa school districts have faced the challenge of what to do with conflicting state law and federal guidance. With the advice given from the Iowa State Education Department, school districts turned to their legal counsels and other sources for advice.
"It's a very gray area," said Charles City Superintendent Mike Fisher on understanding what to do with masking on buses.
Charles City School District does not require its students to be masked up when riding school buses. Fisher says the decision was made after consulting multiple lawyers, national groups, and fellow school districts.
"We just know that the medical science says that masking on buses helps prevent COVID-19. Even though we are not requiring it, we are encouraging it," said Fisher.
Clear Lake School District is also not requiring masking on school buses. Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said they turned to the district attorney for advice to make sure the right step was taken.
"The other thing that makes (the decision) hard is requiring students to wear one on the bus then take it off when they come to school," said Gee.
School buses in Charles City and Clear Lake continue to implement mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Charles City and Clear Lake are providing hand sanitizer when students enter the bus and using cleaning strategies.
Clear Lake is having students sit in assigned seating on the buses next to family members. Charles City is opening windows on buses to improve air flow.
Fisher said the legal advice given to the district was that the state law had more of an impact than the federal guidance from the CDC. Even with that advice, there was conflicting opinions from lawyers, according to Fisher.
"We did the best on what we thought we could do as leaders," said Fisher.
Gee and the Clear Lake School District received similar advice to Charles City that state law trumped what the federal guidance was. Gee says despite the decision to not mask, safety of teachers and students is a number one priority.
In Iowa City, the city has enacted a face mask requirement, but the school district announced it would not enforce a face mask requirement because of the new state law.
However, like many other districts, Iowa City is complying with the federal order that students wear face masks on school buses.