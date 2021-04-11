Extreme Makeover is back: Apply to win a free year at NIACC

Looking for an opportunity to head back to school, but haven't had the finances to make it happen?

North Iowa Area Community College will make that happy for two people, age 23 or older. NIACC is once again offering its Extreme Makeover: College Edition, where two individuals will receive a free year of school, including tuition, books and more. Three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2021-22 academic year.

The college has been offering the contest for more than 15 years.

Lydia Thompson of Forest City was one of last year’s winners.

"Being a parent you learn to manage your time and that was tough at first, but with the support of my family, I’ve made that work," Thompson said. "Extreme Makeover is making my dream of being an elementary teacher and ELL instructor come true.”

Danielle Vance, of Charles City, also won a year of free tuition, fees, and textbooks. The three other finalists – Mitchell Knudsvig, Heidi Thoe and Christina Trosper each received half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2020-2021 academic year.