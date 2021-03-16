Dunham's coming to old Kmart building on Fourth Street Southwest

What may be the final piece of the old Kmart building puzzle was found on March 3.

That's when Dunham's Sports, a sporting goods store, filed for a permit with the city to make interior improvements to the 19,800 square foot space at 2006 Fourth St. SW., in Mason City, said Steven Van Steenhuyse, city director of development services.

Van Steenhuyse didn't have a timeline for when the store might open and officials from Dunham's, based out of Troy, Michigan, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Should there be no obstacles to the store's opening, it would fill the final space left open by the departure of Kmart in April 2014.

Also in that building owned by Furniture Mart are Harbor Freight, Ashley Furniture and Planet Fitness. Furniture Mart also owns the new building going up in the southwest corner of the parking lot, which is slated to become a T-Mobile store.

