Dunham's bringing 40 jobs with new store on Fourth Street Southwest

What may be the final piece of the old Kmart building puzzle was found on March 3.

That's when Dunham's Sports, a sporting goods store, filed for a permit with the city to make interior improvements to the 19,800 square foot space at 2006 Fourth St. SW., in Mason City, said Steven Van Steenhuyse, city director of development services.

Dunham's, based out of Troy, Michigan, plans to open this summer, according to a press release sent to the Globe on Thursday. The business plans to employ 40 full-time and part-time employees and will feature expanded footwear and apparel departments.

Dunham's operates 240 stores in 22 states.

Should there be no obstacles to the store's opening, it would fill the final space left open by the departure of Kmart in April 2014.

Also in that building owned by Furniture Mart are Harbor Freight, Ashley Furniture and Planet Fitness. Furniture Mart also owns the new building going up in the southwest corner of the parking lot, which is slated to become a T-Mobile store.

