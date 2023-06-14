The Clear Lake School District Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting approved a 1.5% increase in salary and benefits package for Superintendent Doug Gee, bringing his salary to $230,392.
The board conducted a yearly performance review and unanimously approved the renewal of the three-year contract, which is typical for school administrators. Gee was hired by the district in 2016.
According to the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, the average Iowa superintendent's salary in 2022 was $167,047.
