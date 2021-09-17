'Crispitos,' other student lunch faves missing on trays this year

“I can tell you that I have received an email from a company a day that is discontinuing a product. So it has been a challenge,” said Udelhofen.

Mariner and Udelhofen said they have been able to adjust to make sure students with dietary restrictions are not affected by nutrition outages. They have been able to make sure these students are the first to receive the limited supply meal item or find a replacement item.

Mariner gave an example of one popular food item, “crispitos” which are made by Tyson Foods, that was discontinued due to how “labor intensive” they were to make. After discontinuing, Tyson focused more on making chicken nuggets and strips according to Mariner. Now they have to find a replacement that meets United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition requirements.

Other items that have become difficult to acquire have been those in plastic packaging, like Gatorade, according to Mariner. She added that some of the products they order have fluctuated in both price and availability. To counter the fluctuations, Mason City and Clear Lake schools are trying to stay ahead by having items in its stock.