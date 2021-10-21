COVID-19 update: Latest case numbers across North Iowa

COVID-19 numbers have begun to slightly decline across some North Iowa counties.

COVID-19 positive test data over the last seven days as of Tuesday, the following counties were above a 5% positivity rate: Cerro Gordo (6.3%), Wright (7.1%), Butler (5.5%), Hancock (5.8%), and Kossuth (5.7%). The following counties were below 5%: Franklin (3.4%), Mitchell (3.2%), Worth (4%), and Winnebago (3.2%), according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Floyd County was the only one in North Iowa in the double-digits with 12.1% positivity.

North Iowa counties have had a decline in positive cases as well. Cerro Gordo County went from 122 new cases on Oct. 12 and to 101 new positive tests this week. Other counties that have declined in the number of positive tests this past week: Wright (23 new cases), Winnebago (10 new cases), Kossuth (25 new cases), Hancock (21 new cases), and Floyd (46 new cases).

Cases among 0-to-17-year-olds were the highest share of new cases in six counties. In the following counties, the 0-17 age group had the highest shares of positive cases: Wright (35% out of 23 cases), Butler (48% out of 33 cases), and Worth County (31% out of 13 cases). In Cerro Gordo County, 22% of 101 new cases were 18-to-29-year-olds, while those 0-17 were 21% of new cases.

According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, currently 69.5% of children ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 make up 77.2% of patients hospitalized because of the virus and 79.6% of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU).

"We are certainly seeing cases in school age kids and we fully expected this. This virus is looking for people to infect," said Karen Crimmings, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager at CG Public Health.

Crimmings said dealing with COVID-19 at this point has become a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." She added that the current vaccination percentage is good, but it could be higher.

"Every time we get a vaccine into someone's arm, that is one more person that is vaccinated," said Crimmings.

CG Public Health is concerned about unvaccinated children in area school districts, said Crimmings, the reason being that children are susceptible and can then bring in into their homes where other possible susceptible family members live.

Crimmings said CG Public Health is in the process of organizing COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 12 and under when they receive the green light to do so. Nothing is set in stone, but CG Public Health is working on connecting with community partners and creating a more private setting for this age group.

Mason City Community School District updates its COVID-19 data, located on its Return to Learn page, returntolearn.masoncityschools.org, every day on how many positive cases there are and from what building. From Oct. 11-20, Mason City schools has reported 35 students and four staff members as COVID-19-positive. Of those, nine were in the elementary schools.

The Mason City School Board decided on Sept. 20 to require masks based on the illness rates by building. Once 7% of a building is sick, masks will be required until the percentage drops under 5%. The mandate went into effect on Sept. 27.

Over the past two weeks, several Mason City school buildings have hit the 7% threshold and have had to mask up. Mason City Alternative High School and Mason City High School went above a 7% illness rate on Oct. 11. On Oct. 18, Mason City Alternative High School hit below 5% with a 1.2% illness rate. Mason City High School was able to get below 5% on Oct. 20 with an illness rate of 4.5%. Jefferson Elementary went above 7% on Oct. 13 but fell below 5% on Oct. 15 with an illness rate of 3.45%.

The Pinecrest Center has fluctuated above 7% three times in the past two weeks but dropped below 5% Oct. 20. The Pinecrest Center is given flexibility with its illness rate data due to there being only 30 students in that building.

Versteeg said via email the illness rate spike was due to seasonal illnesses according to school nurses. Versteeg added the district is concerned about the student population that is currently unvaccinated.

"We are very concerned about the risks of exposure for the unvaccinated, especially those children under the age of 12 who don't have the option, yet, to be vaccinated. Besides our concern for the health of a student who has tested positive, the main concern is the amount of school a child misses. In-person attendance is vital, especially for the youngest children," said Versteeg via email.

Versteeg says the Mason City School District staff and students have done well with maintaining their health so far this year.

"We are very pleased with how staff and students have done in maintaining their health so far this year. The district's mask requirement has been supported and other mitigation strategies continue. Our illness and positive cases seem to compare favorably to other school districts our size," said Versteeg.

The Clear Lake School Board discussed masking on Sept. 14. Superintendent Doug Gee recommended to the board to “stay the course” and not return to masking. All five board directors were in agreement that they did not want to reinstate a mask mandate.

Clear Lake schools is not having a dashboard this year to show COVID-19 cases due to numbers remaining low, according to Gee.

The information that there were COVID-19 positive cases within the Clear Lake district comes one of two ways, according to Gee on Sept. 15: by parents calling the school directly to report their child tested positive, or by receiving results from CG Public Health, which can take longer.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

