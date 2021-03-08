Construction causes changes at MCHS; COVID-19 cases low despite full-time learning

The project is slated to finish in the summer of 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other news, the Mason City district wrapped up its third week of full-time in-person learning. After starting the school year in a hybrid form of learning, the district went back to full-time learning during the week of Feb. 12.

One might think the number of COVID-19 cases within the district would jump with more students in the halls. Instead, the district has seen a very low number of cases. Over the past three weeks, there’s only been a few students reported positive and zero staff cases.

“I think schools are some of the safest places that kids can be,” Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft said the week before Mason City returned full-time.

The transition to full-time learning has gone smoothly, according to Versteeg. On top of that, all staff members who wanted to receive the vaccine have received the first dose over the past couple of weekends.

The only concern for the rest of the school year is spring break. In the past, Versteeg and Hanft have expressed that numbers could jump after students and staff return from time off.

“But I am reasonably confident the rest of the school year will go just fine,” Versteeg added.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.