Clear Lake's 'Night School' gives students tools to succeed

The district committed some of its CARES Act money to the cause and four teachers, including special education teacher Sean Halverson, signed up to help.

"Night School" runs from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. two nights a week and is entirely voluntary. Halverson said teachers reach out to students who appear to need the help with the suggestion they attend. If the student doesn't show, a call is put in to the student's parents. The district also arranges for transportation as necessary, but quite a few of the students simply stay after the end of the school day at 3:15 p.m. That way, they can talk with teachers as needed for additional coaching before heading to night school at 4.

Superintendent Doug Gee touted the program in a recent school board meeting, noting that students' grades were climbing.

"They're doing some amazing things there," he said.

Between 18-22 students attend each session, Halverson said. While he believes that the pandemic certainly impacted students' learning, he thinks it impacted their mindsets toward learning more.

"They went from having 2 weeks break around the holidays each year to months off," he said. "And then we all faced a bunch of unknowns. Would we go back to school? Go online?"