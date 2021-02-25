Clear Lake wellness center 'moving along very well'

Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.

The school board and Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a 25-year 28E agreement to build, operate and finance the wellness center together last fall.

The agreement states the city, which will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the wellness center, including staffing and cleaning, will be able to charge use fees, program fees and membership fees for use of the facility.

Those fees, programs and employees will be determined by a wellness center board, comprising members from the district, city and community.

Gee said he and Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, spoke last week about putting together a committee to start the hiring process for the person who will manage the new wellness center.