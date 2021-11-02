Clear Lake student learning assessment data makes its way into parents' hands this week

Parents of Clear Lake students will receive Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) scores this week during parent teacher conferences.

Compared to previous years, Superintendent Doug Gee says there is nothing to panic about when looking at the data.

ISASP is a computerized assessment that looks at a student’s growth and proficiency, and has standards that change from year to year, according to Gee. This year's data is an overview of school years 2019 to 2021. Assessment testing was skipped in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The collected data is compared to the state average, and broken down by grade. Gee says parents will be looking at how their student is performing from year to year.

“If (parents) have questions and they’re like ‘tell me what this means,’ I encourage them to make sure they talk to a teacher or myself or a principal,” said Gee. “But what we'll talk to them about is to remember that this is just one snapshot in time. It’s one assessment of many.”

Gee says Clear Lake students demonstrated a level of proficiency above the state average, but there is still room for improvement. In math , certain grade levels' proficiency dropped between 2% to 5% on the ISASP.

“In our math, basically from seventh grade through eleventh grade, our scores didn’t go up,” said Gee. “In some cases they went down a little bit. We didn’t drop off by a ton, so that’s where we have to look and say is this due to March through May and 2020 (during COVID-related school shutdowns) and what they lost in there.”

Gee explained the tricky situation with looking at the ISASP data is identifying what areas of study need improving. Certain categories in the ISASP will only make up a small portion of the total number of questions, for instance, having only three geometry questions out of 36 total math questions.

Gee says they look for subject categories which have a greater number of questions, or for categories in which multiple grades struggle. From there, teachers can address those areas within their curriculum.

Gee says the quarterly and daily assessments of Clear Lake students have given a better picture of their learning proficiency.

“I’m way more concerned about our summative and our quarterly that we actually do, because those are the standards that we believe at Clear Lake are the most important to the kids,” said Gee. “(ISASP is) important, but I put more stock in the quarterly and unit assessments.”

Clear Lake educators continually conduct formative assessments of students. These daily check-ins help to assure that Clear Lake students are meeting the district’s essential standards, according to Gee.

“The neat thing is with our PLC (Professional Learning Community) process is that I can walk in any one of our five first-grade or six kindergarten classes and they’d be pretty much teaching the same thing. It might be taught just a little bit different, because we give teachers some say [in] that, but they’re teaching pretty much the same thing,” said Gee.

Gee says of Clear Lake’s PLC meetings, "When they work together collaboratively, it’s not just one teacher, it’s four or five,” said Gee. “They can work together and get other ideas and help each other and that’s how you get better.”

Gee explained the steps that follow a completed assessment.

“We’ll start looking at that data and start looking at 'here’s where we need to focus our attention' and we’ll get real specific about it. We’ll keep teaching (the curriculum), but we've really got to focus on the next step,” Gee says.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.