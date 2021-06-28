Clear Lake student earns 2021 National American Miss Iowa

A Clear Lake High School student has earned the title of the 2021 National American Miss Iowa at the state pageant held in early June.
“I was in shock at first and (earning the title) felt so unreal,” Malinda Voortmann said. “I was absolutely thrilled to earn the title.”
The National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million dollars in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4-18 in five different age divisions.
The pageant program is based on "inner beauty, poise and presentation." Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and achieving personal goals.
In order to earn the state pageant title, Malinda Vortmann was scored on three criteria: formal wear, personal introduction, and a one-on-one interview with a judge. Each of these categories are worth 30 percent of their overall score.
The last ten percent of their score relates to a community service project, which for Malinda Voortmann was her STEM program, Program Like a Girl.
Before competing at the state pageant, Malinda Vortmann put in the work to make the best impression and earn the best score by practicing walking in heels, memorizing her statement, and practicing interviewing.
Malinda Vortmann will be attending the national pageant in Orlando, Florida, at Disney World during Thanksgiving week. She will represent the state of Iowa while having an opportunity to win over $500,000 in cash and prizes.
“I’m super excited for all of her hard work for this achievement,” Kathleen Voortmann said. “For her to win is really special.”
Malinda Vortmann will be practicing the same segments before she takes the national stage in Orlando, now with the added step of constructing a resume for the judges. She said also she will be doing lots of volunteering before she competes.
When asked about what she would say to a young girl who might be interested in getting into pageants, Malinda Vortmann says go for it.
“I would tell her to definitely go do it, even if it seems scary,” said Malinda Voortmann. “You get so much confidence from doing (pageants), along with public speaking skills and making friends.”
