Clear Lake student earns 2021 National American Miss Iowa

Before competing at the state pageant, Malinda Vortmann put in the work to make the best impression and earn the best score by practicing walking in heels, memorizing her statement, and practicing interviewing.

Malinda Vortmann will be attending the national pageant in Orlando, Florida, at Disney World during Thanksgiving week. She will represent the state of Iowa while having an opportunity to win over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

“I’m super excited for all of her hard work for this achievement,” Kathleen Voortmann said. “For her to win is really special.”

Malinda Vortmann will be practicing the same segments before she takes the national stage in Orlando, now with the added step of constructing a resume for the judges. She said also she will be doing lots of volunteering before she competes.

When asked about what she would say to a young girl who might be interested in getting into pageants, Malinda Vortmann says go for it.

“I would tell her to definitely go do it, even if it seems scary,” said Malinda Voortmann. “You get so much confidence from doing (pageants), along with public speaking skills and making friends.”

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.