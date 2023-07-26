Clear Lake Middle School and Clear Creek Elementary have been recognized as "distinguished schools" by Project Lead The Way.

The nonprofit organization serves millions of preK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs.

According to a press release from the district, the PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Clear Lake Middle School had to meet a variety of criteria such as a certain percentage of the student body participating in PLTW programs, offering a designated number of units at each grade level, and having strategies to ensure equitable access to students.

Research shows the middle grades play a pivotal role in influencing high school, college, and career success. During this transitional time, it’s crucial to provide students with access to relevant, engaging, and real-world learning experiences that illuminate the range of career paths and possibilities available to them. Whether designing an automated robotics system or solving a mysterious disease outbreak, PLTW Gateway students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“We are proud to recognize (Clear Lake Community School District) for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said David Dimmett, PLTW president and CEO. "We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career."

To be eligible for the designation, Clear Creek Elementary had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2021-22 school year.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like and think they’re good at math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

For more information on Clear Lake Middle School’s PLTW Gateway program, contact Emily Hill at (641) 357-6114.

For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.