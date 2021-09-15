Clear Lake schools sees steady increases with open enrollment

Clear Lake Community School District has seen an increase in students open enrolling into its schools over the past four years.
Because of that, space is getting a little tight.
From the fall of 2017 to fall of 2019, Clear Lake has open enrolled over 150 students into the district with the numbers increasing by at least 10 students every year. For the 2020 school year, Clear Lake schools open enrolled 245 kids into the district, according to Superintendent Doug Gee.
Gee says the large number that open enrolled during the school district during 2020 was a bit of an “anomaly” and was attributed to the pandemic last year.
“We had kids that wanted to get into Clear Lake to have an in-person class experience,” said Gee.
The numbers for this year’s open enrollment will not be known until later on in the year, but Gee says he wonders if students would return to their home district.
Along with increased enrollment numbers, Clear Lake is seeing a decrease in students leaving the district for other schools in the area. The trend over the past four years has been 68 students leaving in 2017, 83 students in 2018, 71 students in 2019, and 59 students in 2020.
Gee said 245 students coming into the district last year and 59 leaving was “huge” for Clear Lake. As a result, Clear Lake Community School District was able to receive $1.3 million in funding.
When asked about other factors that were contributing to the number of students entering the district, both Gee and board director Tony Brownlee said it came down to housing in the area and the programming offered.
“It’s really hard to find housing in Clear Lake, but we find that families want to come to Clear Lake schools,” said Gee.
“I think we are seeing choices all around us and people are seeing (Clear Lake) as another choice,” said Brownlee.
Because of the numbers coming in, things are getting a little tighter in regards to space within school buildings according to Gee. Solutions for the increased numbers has been hiring on additional teachers and adding classes to a grade level.
“We have continued to ask teachers if the class sizes are too big and we have added teachers,” said Gee.
If the trend continues, two more options for Clear Lake are adding on facilities or closing open enrollment. Gee said he hesitates to close enrollment since he wants to see students come to Clear Lake if they desire.
Currently, there is no plan to close open enrollment or add on additional space to buildings. Gee says there have been informal talks about it, but it would be more of a bigger discussion come October or November to have a strategic committee to figure out a plan.
“I just said to (the board) informally at some point of time, we will have to look at adding a building or close open enrollment,” said Gee.
Brownlee says that watching the numbers at the elementary level, particularly with kindergarten, would be key.
“(Open enrollment) is something that we monitor every month and we are blessed to have students coming into the district,” said Brownlee.
“I think from my perspective, (our enrollment) sends a really good message about our staff and parents want to bring their kids to Clear Lake,” said Gee.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com