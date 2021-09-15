Clear Lake schools sees steady increases with open enrollment

When asked about other factors that were contributing to the number of students entering the district, both Gee and board director Tony Brownlee said it came down to housing in the area and the programming offered.

“It’s really hard to find housing in Clear Lake, but we find that families want to come to Clear Lake schools,” said Gee.

“I think we are seeing choices all around us and people are seeing (Clear Lake) as another choice,” said Brownlee.

Because of the numbers coming in, things are getting a little tighter in regards to space within school buildings according to Gee. Solutions for the increased numbers has been hiring on additional teachers and adding classes to a grade level.

“We have continued to ask teachers if the class sizes are too big and we have added teachers,” said Gee.

If the trend continues, two more options for Clear Lake are adding on facilities or closing open enrollment. Gee said he hesitates to close enrollment since he wants to see students come to Clear Lake if they desire.