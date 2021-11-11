Clear Lake schools begins new strategic plan process

In of growth and development, Clear Lake Community School District has met the majority of the goals set as part of its 2017 four-year strategic plan, and is setting its standards for the next four years.

Superintendent Doug Gee addressed the school board and staff Monday night, reviewing the district’s performance, before engaging in a group exercise to develop a plan for moving forward.

Gee said the district has overcome the spending issues it was bogged down with at the time of his arrival to Clear Lake schools during the 2016-2017 year. At that time, the had overspent its estimated budget by $1.3 million, and had overspent their cash the year before, as well, according to Gee.

To address the issue, the district made spending cuts to get back on track, eventually seeing its finances return to the black. A line item in the 2020-2021 school-year budget revealed the district had an unspent balance of $4.6 million, leaving the solvency ratio for the district at close to 30%, which is above the recommended 5% to 15%, according to Gee.

“We are really at a point in our district where we need to spend money,” said Gee. “There are not very many districts in the state of Iowa that can honestly sit here and say ‘we need to spend some money.’ We are at that position where we need to do that which is a good problem to have.”

Gee noted that while the district needed to remain mindful of its recurring expenses, the surplus of funds could be used to add staff.

Alongside better spending practices, Gee attributed part of the district’s financial growth to Clear Lake’s open-enrollment policy, which has helped to bolster overall student numbers. Gee said the district receives around $7,400 in funding per student enrolled.

Touching upon other strides the district has made in the last four years, Gee said that Clear Lake is now designated as a Professional Learning Community, and is one of just 24 districts in the country with that distinction. Facility improvements and extended learning opportunities such as offering apprenticeship programs and forming a Future Farmers of America chapter have also contributed to the district’s list of achievements.

Some areas that could still use improvement, according to Gee, include bumping up students’ composite ACT score and reaching a graduation rate of 100%. The district’s class of 2020 saw a rate of just under 96%.

Another consideration staff was asked to make going forward is providing an experience for each student as if it were the teacher’s own child. “Every parent that sends their kid here, that’s their child and we need to take that same loving care of every single child that comes into our building," said Gee. "That’s how, as teachers, we need to think about it.”

Programs were also proposed to help students deal with setbacks and stress. “(Have kids learn about) stress, time management, dealing with conflict, life itself, adversity and how to deal with that so that kids are more prepared to talk a lot about having it be a safe place to fail,” said Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy. “They learn from that failure and then can move on.”

Gee said all the ideas from the night would be looked over by a “guided coalition,” of teachers. Once there is a final draft of goals for the next four years, it will have to be approved by the Clear Lake School Board.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

