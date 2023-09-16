Meals at Clear Lake Community Schools meals will be featuring more Iowa foods and healthier options, thanks to a pair of grants awarded this week, according to a press release from the district.

Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK) awarded a Healthy Meals Incentives grant in the amount of $88,754 to support the district's efforts to use high quality, tasty foods that increase student consumption of healthy choices, offer farm to school programming, hands-on cooking experiences, support the local farm economy, and community engagement.

Another grant from the Iowa Local Food for Schools (LFS) awarded $16,000 to similarly procure local foods that are healthy, nutritious and unique to their geographic area.

In addition to increasing local food consumption, funds also build and expand economic opportunity for local, socially disadvantaged producers and small businesses, according to the press release. Through this program, producers are able to sell to K-12 schools participating in the National School Lunch Program.

Julie Udelhofen, food service director, says that through the LFS program, “We will continue and expand the array of fresh, nutrient dense fruits, vegetables, and proteins served to all grades. Our goal is to introduce a wide array of local products while highlighting where these items are grown and who the producer is. It is surprising that many kids do not recognize a beet, kohlrabi, or a whole pear. And even fewer realize they are grown right here in North Central Iowa."

According to recent research, students attending a school involved in farm to school programs are more willing to try and eat healthier options which leads to better brain function, improved mood, and boosts mental health.

The Healthy Meals Incentives grant is part of an allocation of nearly $30 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to 264 schools across 44 states and the District of Columbia.

“This grant will allow us to take a more active role in nutrition education of the students we feed every school day. We will also expand our digital marketing efforts that will include a newsletter with recipes, nutrient information, and farmer profiles enabling us to reach a broader audience. It will also help us build stronger community relationships between the farmers providing fresh produce, community partners such as Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and the Iowa Food Hub, the students and their families to effectively linking members of the food chain," said Udelhofen.

As part of the Healthy Meals Incentives grant program, AFHK and its partners will provide Clear Lake Schools Food Service Department with in-depth, individualized technical assistance to support and guide the implementation of key strategies to improve school meal quality, as well as help the district to develop creative solutions to provide nutritious foods for the children we serve.

“Offering healthier school meals is key to helping our nation’s kids get the nutrients they need today and for their long-term development,” said Action for Healthy Kids CEO Rob Bisceglie. “Through this historic investment in school nutrition, we will help school districts across the country overcome challenges and develop solutions to provide nutritious foods for the children they serve.”

“Students in every community deserve access to healthy and nutritious meals,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “Today’s announcement demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to creating healthier, brighter futures for our children. With these funds, small and rural school districts will be able to modernize their operations and provide more nutritious meals, helping students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”