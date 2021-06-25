 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake school gets national recognition for STEM program
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake school gets national recognition for STEM program

{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Creek Elementary School has been nationally recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

Clear Lake CSD weblogo

The school is one of 310 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“We have really seen the students gain an interest and a love for science and engineering. They are more likely to think outside the box in order to solve a problem than ever before,” District PLTW Co-Coordinator Emily Hill.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Clear Creek Elementary had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and offer at least two PLTW modules at each grade level during the 2019-20 school year.

“It is a great honor to recognize Clear Creek Elementary for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the educational this past year,” President and CEO of PLTW Dr. Vince Bertram. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peruvians reenact ancient Incan solstice ceremony

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News