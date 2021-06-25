Clear Lake school gets national recognition for STEM program

Clear Creek Elementary School has been nationally recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

The school is one of 310 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“We have really seen the students gain an interest and a love for science and engineering. They are more likely to think outside the box in order to solve a problem than ever before,” District PLTW Co-Coordinator Emily Hill.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Clear Creek Elementary had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and offer at least two PLTW modules at each grade level during the 2019-20 school year.