Clear Lake School Board will try out recording meetings

The Clear Lake School Board decided Tuesday night to test out the efficacy of recording and posting a meeting to YouTube.

Superintendent Doug Gee brought up the community interest in livestreaming at the Dec. 14 school board meeting. After discussion, the school board decided they would like to hear what possible options are out there and looking into recording then publishing meetings.

Information Technology Director Jason Christenson's recommendations and the cost estimations were presented to the board by Gee. The total cost for purchasing recording equipment would be around $3,000.

Christenson also gave the board the details on a livestreaming option, but suggested they go with recording the meetings, noting it would be higher-quality video and audio.

"This is up to (the board directors) if you want to go and do it. If we are going to do it, my preference would definitely be to record it," said Gee. "I still would rather have people [at the meetings in person], but I know there have been people asking for (a video option)."

"I don't really have a strong position one way or another," said board director Mike Moeller. "I understand wanting to make it more accessible. I don't love the idea of spending money on (recording equipment)," said board director Mike Moeller.

Gee mentioned they could try setting up an iPad on a tripod to record and upload meetings.

"I don't know how well that would work but we could try it and see if it works and if we don't like it, we can see about (the equipment)," said Gee.

"I wouldn't mind just trying that and then if it's not good quality, we can reassess later," said Moeller.

The school board discussed the number of views on recorded meetings would be an indication to them if the public are invested seeing recorded meetings. Board director John Brady asked about what they would do in situations where meetings are not held in the board room. Moeller said they can put out notices to the community if a meeting will be recorded or not.

Gee said he would set up an iPad to record and upload the video at the next school board meeting.

"I am going to tell you, we are going to experiment and try it out," said Gee.

