Clear Lake school board sets new policy review process

After a spirited meeting late last month over student participation in club sports, Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee arrived at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting with a plan to move forward.

Under Gee's plan, a review of the district's current activities handbook by Gee, building principals, Athletic Director Dale Ludwig and head coaches will start this week and continue through the first week of June. At the June school board meeting, Gee and Ludwig will present suggested revisions for the board to review with an eye toward getting the board's final approval at its July meeting.

The plan, which was informally OK'd by the board on Monday without much comment, specifically notes it will not include soliciting any community feedback on the activities handbook. The plan also lays out a process for looking at all the district's handbooks and policies from year to year.

At an April 28 special meeting of the board, Athletic Director Ludwig discussed a situation that brought issues with the activities handbook to light.

