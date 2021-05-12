Clear Lake school board sets new policy review process

After a spirited meeting late last month over student participation in club sports, Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee arrived at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting with a plan to move forward.
Under Gee's plan, a review of the district's current activities handbook by Gee, building principals, Athletic Director Dale Ludwig and head coaches will start this week and continue through the first week of June. At the June school board meeting, Gee and Ludwig will present suggested revisions for the board to review with an eye toward getting the board's final approval at its July meeting.
The plan, which was informally OK'd by the board on Monday without much comment, specifically notes it will not include soliciting any community feedback on the activities handbook. The plan also lays out a process for looking at all the district's handbooks and policies from year to year.
At an April 28 special meeting of the board, Athletic Director Ludwig discussed a situation that brought issues with the activities handbook to light.
A Clear Lake eighth-grader sought to play club and high school softball at the same time this spring, which Ludwig believed violated the district's rules in the activities handbook. But the district's attorney told Superintendent Gee that if the eighth-grader's family took the district to court on the decision, it likely would not prevail, in part due to the vagueness of the sentences pertaining to participation in outside activities and school-sponsored activities at the same time, in the same season. Ludwig noted that it had been difficult to enforce the rules for the same reason -- they are not well written.
The issue sparked the start of a broader discussion into whether the district had the right to determine if its students could -- or should -- play club sports at the same time they're playing for the district.
On Tuesday night, Gee reiterated what he thought was going to be the most important part of the process.
"The biggest thing [is going to be] to communicate with parents and students," he said.
That would come in the form of team meetings with coaches, parents and athletes sometime in August, he said.