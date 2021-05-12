 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake school board sets new policy review process
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake school board sets new policy review process

{{featured_button_text}}

After a spirited meeting late last month over student participation in club sports, Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee arrived at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting with a plan to move forward.

Under Gee's plan, a review of the district's current activities handbook by Gee, building principals, Athletic Director Dale Ludwig and head coaches will start this week and continue through the first week of June. At the June school board meeting, Gee and Ludwig will present suggested revisions for the board to review with an eye toward getting the board's final approval at its July meeting.

Doug Gee

Gee

The plan, which was informally OK'd by the board on Monday without much comment, specifically notes it will not include soliciting any community feedback on the activities handbook. The plan also lays out a process for looking at all the district's handbooks and policies from year to year.

At an April 28 special meeting of the board, Athletic Director Ludwig discussed a situation that brought issues with the activities handbook to light. 

Clear Lake athletics policy sparks tense discussion at board meeting

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Clear Lake eighth-grader sought to play club and high school softball at the same time this spring, which Ludwig believed violated the district's rules in the activities handbook. But the district's attorney told Superintendent Gee that if the eighth-grader's family took the district to court on the decision, it likely would not prevail, in part due to the vagueness of the sentences pertaining to participation in outside activities and school-sponsored activities at the same time, in the same season. Ludwig noted that it had been difficult to enforce the rules for the same reason -- they are not well written.

The issue sparked the start of a broader discussion into whether the district had the right to determine if its students could -- or should -- play club sports at the same time they're playing for the district.

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor

On Tuesday night, Gee reiterated what he thought was going to be the most important part of the process.

"The biggest thing [is going to be] to communicate with parents and students," he said. 

That would come in the form of team meetings with coaches, parents and athletes sometime in August, he said.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs. Gavino Garay reports.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News