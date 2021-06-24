Clear Lake school board OKs raise, consulting days for superintendent

Additional paid consulting days will allow the Clear Lake Community School District superintendent outside learning and development.
Clear Lake superintendent Doug Gee received the approval of ten additional consulting days to his 2021-22 contract. Gee currently does not have any consulting days.
"Our board policy already allows the superintendent to do outside consulting, I just wanted to make sure I was transparent with the board and make sure the board was okay with it," Gee said.
Clear Lake board director Tony Brownlee said the additional consulting days would help the school district to find innovative ideas to improve the experience for students, teachers, and staff.
"Mr. Gee is passionate about our professional learning communities and would like to be able to visit and consult with other schools and organizations periodically throughout the year, and consulting days allow him to do that," Brownlee said.
“It is actually really good for the district because I will continually learn and grow as a leader and be around other great leaders I can learn from and bring back ideas to our district. It also brings great recognition to our school district,” Gee said.
The additional paid consulting days can be used with helping other schools or districts with their Professional Learning Community (PLC) process. Since Clear Lake school district is a Model PLC District, other schools may ask for help to get the process started or for development.
PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The district was named a model Professional Learning Community at Work by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement.
Gee said that the consulting days also give him the option to teach a college course, which many superintendents do.
The Clear Lake Board of Education approved the additional consulting days on June 8 with a 4% raise that brings Gee’s salary to $217,654.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com