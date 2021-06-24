Clear Lake school board OKs raise, consulting days for superintendent

Additional paid consulting days will allow the Clear Lake Community School District superintendent outside learning and development.

Clear Lake superintendent Doug Gee received the approval of ten additional consulting days to his 2021-22 contract. Gee currently does not have any consulting days.

"Our board policy already allows the superintendent to do outside consulting, I just wanted to make sure I was transparent with the board and make sure the board was okay with it," Gee said.

Clear Lake board director Tony Brownlee said the additional consulting days would help the school district to find innovative ideas to improve the experience for students, teachers, and staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Mr. Gee is passionate about our professional learning communities and would like to be able to visit and consult with other schools and organizations periodically throughout the year, and consulting days allow him to do that," Brownlee said.

“It is actually really good for the district because I will continually learn and grow as a leader and be around other great leaders I can learn from and bring back ideas to our district. It also brings great recognition to our school district,” Gee said.