Clear Lake school board OKs nearly $66K in purchases

The school board approved the refinishing of the high school gym floor by Hardwood Specialist & Craftsman, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, for $19,980.

Hardwood Specialist & Craftsman submitted the lowest of three bids to sand and repaint the lines, letter and logo as well as apply two seal coats. The others were Phillips’ Floors, of Indianola, and FLR Sanders Inc., of Princeton, Minnesota.

Gee said the district is looking for “a real clean look” with a light-colored wood gym floor with the updated logo; however, how it’s repainted may change based on conversations with the activities director and coaches.

The board’s approval of the bid allows Hardwood Specialist to put Clear Lake on the books for the summer.

3. New van, $31,862

The school board approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford Transit eight-passenger van from Pritchard’s of Garner for $31,862.

The van will replace the food service one that Gee said needs repairs that cost more than the vehicle is worth.

He said vans have served the district well and they are much cheaper than the Chevrolet Suburbans it used to buy.