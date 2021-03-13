Clear Lake school board OKs nearly $66K in purchases

The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved more than $60,000 in major purchases Tuesday evening.
The three purchases — some related to referendum projects — total about $65,897.
Here is a list and a brief description of each purchase:
1. Tank removal, $14,055
The school board approved the removal of an 8,000-gallon tank by NISS Excavation Inc., of Mason City, for a not-to-exceed $14,055.
The unregistered underground storage tank was installed in 1974 and was used for heating oil, a document from Terracon states.
The steel tank, which is filled two-thirds with kerosene, is located in front of the south high school gym entrance, where the district’s new multimillion-dollar gym vestibule will be constructed this summer.
“It’s got to come out of there because we can’t do the vestibule without it,” Gee said.
He said the cost to remove the tank will be more for the district if it has leaked and contaminated the soil; however, it isn’t believed to have leaked based on recent soil testing.
Tank removal is anticipated to begin within the next couple weeks, Gee said.
2. Sand and finish high school gym floor, $19,980
The school board approved the refinishing of the high school gym floor by Hardwood Specialist & Craftsman, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, for $19,980.
Hardwood Specialist & Craftsman submitted the lowest of three bids to sand and repaint the lines, letter and logo as well as apply two seal coats. The others were Phillips’ Floors, of Indianola, and FLR Sanders Inc., of Princeton, Minnesota.
Gee said the district is looking for “a real clean look” with a light-colored wood gym floor with the updated logo; however, how it’s repainted may change based on conversations with the activities director and coaches.
The board’s approval of the bid allows Hardwood Specialist to put Clear Lake on the books for the summer.
3. New van, $31,862
The school board approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford Transit eight-passenger van from Pritchard’s of Garner for $31,862.
The van will replace the food service one that Gee said needs repairs that cost more than the vehicle is worth.
He said vans have served the district well and they are much cheaper than the Chevrolet Suburbans it used to buy.
The school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center, 1601 Third Ave. N.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.