Clear Lake school board OKs $32.9 million budget

With no comment from either the public or the board, the Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education approved its fiscal year 2022 budget that keeps a promise made.

In presenting the budget to the public at a board meeting in March, Superintendent Doug Gee said he plans to hold the property tax rate for the school district's portion of a homeowner's taxes at $10.39 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Tuesday's approved budget does just that, which amounts to a 2.75 percent increase over the previous year's budget. Instruction continues to be the district's largest expense at $12.4 million, with support services adding $6.7 million. Facilities construction and acquisition comes in at $9.3 million, as construction and improvement projects from the March 2020 bond referendum are ongoing.

The bond referendum is funding construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school as well as the nearly $11 million recreation and wellness center, which is a collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.

The district's debt service levy remains steady at about $2.2 million.

