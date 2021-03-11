Clear Lake school board OKs $3.3M bids for gym vestibule, other projects

Under the contract, ATURA architecture proposed fees of 7.15% for the vestibule area, 8.25% for the collaborative learning spaces and 5.5% for the parking lot projects.

Because the bids for the gym vestibule area and high school renovations came in higher than estimated, ATURA architecture will receive about $30,000 more in architectural fees from the district.

Kroemer said the firm, which has worked with the district on Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field and the wellness center, has discussed donating those additional fees back to the school for its graphics.

“We haven’t decided on exactly what, but we do intend on donating some of that back because it did come in over,” he said.

LRI Graphics & Signs, of Grimes, will do the gym vestibule graphics, and Gee told the school board that work will be awarded in a separate contract later.

Bob Lashier, a Clear Lake High School graduate, owns LRI Graphics & Signs and his company’s work has been showcased throughout the district recently at the Lions Field Athletic Complex and the high school gymnasium.