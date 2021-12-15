Clear Lake School Board looks at options after building delays pile up.

A project update discussion at Tuesday's Clear Lake School Board meeting led to talks about recouping financial losses the district has incurred due to construction deadlines not being met.

Respective project builders and designers, Dean Snyder Construction manager Seth Meyer and ATURA architect Mark Kroemer, made themselves available to the board for questions about the district's current construction projects, the Wellness Center and the high school vestibule. Superintendent Gee also went over what delays have occurred during the building process, and what led to them.

Clear Lake High School’s new vestibule, part of a larger upgrade project that has cost close to $2 million, was supposed to be completed by Aug. 20, however construction remains unfinished with no firm completion date. Gee attributes the setback to materials arriving later than expected.

The Wellness Center was slated for completion by Dec. 6 but has also experienced material delays, such as Kalwall glass panels and fire alarm wiring. The $10.6 million, 81,000-square-foot wellness center, which is a joint venture between the Clear Lake Community School District and the City of Clear Lake, is now expected to be completed the week of Jan. 23.

Gee moved the discussion toward a “liquidated damages” provision written into the district’s building contract. The provision provides an avenue for the district to reclaim losses that resulted from certain circumstances.

Board Vice President Mike Moeller asked what more was needed to complete the vestibule project. Meyer explained the doors would be installed next week, and they were waiting on the humidity to get to 80% to install the flooring, in order to adhere to warranty requirements.

Director John Brady asked Meyer if COVID-19 and supply chain issues had become the "blanket reason" for all suppliers.

"From what I hear, a lot of it is supply chain issues — stuff that used to take a couple of weeks to get, now is taking several months or more," said Meyer.

Brady brought up Kalwall had been an issue getting to the district pre-pandemic, using the example of the material being installed into Clear Creek Elementary School. Brady added it has become a precedent with the supplier.

Meyer also said exercise equipment, such as batting cages and divider curtains, but he could not give a definite date as to when the items would arrive.

"We will hound (suppliers) at least several times a week, if not daily, to give dates," said Meyer.

Gee told the board he would have a list of potential liquidated damages available at the next board meeting for discussion.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

