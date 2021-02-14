Clear Lake school board gives nod to hire three positions

An interventionist would help students transition into third grade by supporting them in reading and math, help diagnosis students’ needs, design and deliver instruction, monitor progress and other tasks, she said.

Other area schools, like Forest City, are looking at hiring interventionists at their elementary to improve student performance, said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Schools superintendent.

The reading specialist would help alleviate some student reading concerns, Lester said.

Currently, the district struggles to get the suggested number of reading minutes in each day, which is 60 to 90 minutes, he said.

The reading position would provide support to sixth, seventh and eighth grades, offer new opportunities for those who are excelling and help with scheduling.

“Our teacher schedule is very thin. We have four cores per grade level, and we share a lot with the high school,” Lester said. “We don’t have as much flexibility in the schedule so we’re kind of set in a certain way so it takes a little creativeness.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the position would “open up a lot of areas,” not just reading.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the kids,” Lester said.