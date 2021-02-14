Clear Lake school board gives nod to hire three positions

The Clear Lake Board of Education has given district administrators the green light to hire one new position at each school for the 2021-2022 school year.
That comes after the principals at Clear Creek Elementary, Clear Lake Middle School and Clear Lake High School pitched their cases for hiring an interventionist, reading specialist and at-risk coordinator, respectively, during a work session Tuesday evening.
“If we’re choosing between these three and three others, I don’t know what the three others would be and if you say, ‘There aren’t three others, Tony, these are the three we really need the most that are going to allow us to achieve our goals next year,’ then that’s an answer,” said Tony Brownlee, Clear Lake school board member.
Sally Duesenberg, elementary principal; Mike Lester, middle school principal; and Chris Murphy, high school principal; said the positions are the most needed.
An interventionist is the elementary school’s biggest need, Duesenberg said.
Currently, the school’s Title program serves first, second and third grades; however, it doesn’t have continued intervention support that focuses on third, fourth and fifth grade.
“At the elementary, getting those foundational skills at those grade levels is critical,” Duesenberg said.
An interventionist would help students transition into third grade by supporting them in reading and math, help diagnosis students’ needs, design and deliver instruction, monitor progress and other tasks, she said.
Other area schools, like Forest City, are looking at hiring interventionists at their elementary to improve student performance, said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Schools superintendent.
The reading specialist would help alleviate some student reading concerns, Lester said.
Currently, the district struggles to get the suggested number of reading minutes in each day, which is 60 to 90 minutes, he said.
The reading position would provide support to sixth, seventh and eighth grades, offer new opportunities for those who are excelling and help with scheduling.
“Our teacher schedule is very thin. We have four cores per grade level, and we share a lot with the high school,” Lester said. “We don’t have as much flexibility in the schedule so we’re kind of set in a certain way so it takes a little creativeness.”
He said the position would “open up a lot of areas,” not just reading.
“It’s a huge opportunity for the kids,” Lester said.
The at-risk coordinator would fill a gap that the high school has had since its last one moved out of state five or six years ago and the position was eliminated during financial cuts prior to Gee’s hiring in 2016.
“This was a very valuable position in our building for about three years and we had the right person in there and he did a phenomenal job working with kids and having good relationships with them,” Murphy said. “This exactly meets what we need to have right now with the number of kids that are deficient in credits and needing help.”
The at-risk coordinator, which would serve ninth through 12th grades, tracks students’ grades, assignments and attendance; teaches executive functioning skills, like organization; acts as a liaison between teachers and parents; provides structured study hall; builds students’ independence and confidence; and more.
Murphy said the district’s alternative school is “kind of overloaded” right now because it’s serving the alternative learning students, credit recovery students and at-risk students to help them get through high school.
The hiring of a full-time at-risk coordinator would take “one full step off of them.
“Really this person is helping prevent kids from going to the alternative school,” he said.
The district has been examining its staffing needs for months as its financial standing has improved under Gee’s leadership.
Gee, who is passionate about public school finance, said with the hiring of the three positions, the district would maintain a healthy unspent balance over the next five years.
“What I’m trying to say is at the very least those three positions that those three talked about is a very reasonable, doable thing for us to be able to do and still be in, I believe, very good financial shape,” he said.
When Gee asked the school board how it felt about the administrators moving forward with hiring for the three positions, Board President Chryl Bergvig said she believed all three were needed and the rest of the school board agreed.
The district will look to hire the positions in March or April, at the latest, Gee said.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.