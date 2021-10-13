Clear Lake school board boosts retirement package for paraprofessionals

Only one change was made to early retirement plans before being approved by the Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday night.

The change was made for non-classified employees, like paraprofessionals, to go from receiving 25% of their salary if they chose to take early retirement to 60%. This change was unanimously approved by the board and could change in future packages, according to Superintendent Doug Gee.

Early retirement is a package offered to those in the district who meet certain requirements set by the board. The eligibility for all approved packages was 55 years of age or older and 10 or more years of service in the district.

The package is not offered to district employees every year, often skipping two to three years before being offered again. Since it is not being offered every year, eligible employees sometimes take the package and retire early.

Gee said in September that early retirement has helped avoid laying off staff. The last time early retirement was offered in the district was during the 2019-2020 school year.

Past packages have offered teachers and administrators 80% of their salary, custodians 60%, and secretaries, food service, and paraprofessionals 25%. Teachers also did not receive teacher salary supplement (TSS) or additional contracts.

Clear Lake paraprofessional Brenda Good, who has served the district for 25 years, spoke during the open forum. Good mentioned she was puzzled by the "drastic difference" with the past three early retirement packages. She highlighted her work ethic using an example of when she played basketball and the tips she'd receive from her coach.

"Fortunately my coach looked beyond. He looked at my abilities as a person and as a team player. He wanted to encourage me and he showed respect and value for me as a person and a player," said Good. "He didn't look at my deficiencies, but he looked at my assets."

Good closed out her time by saying there may be reasons that a 25% retirement package makes sense, but asked the board to do something for the people who have invested time into Clear Lake school district.

"Are you satisfied with something making sense or do you want to show value and to spread that to a person or people who have invested their time and talents in a school district, remembering that it takes everyone to ensure a high level of learning for all? Where all students and all staff are all in," said Good.

Board president Chryl Bergvig said she has been in conversation with Good and other paraprofessionals who were eligible for early retirement and all would like more than 25%.

Gee said the package offer of 25% was one established before he came to Clear Lake.

"I would probably say that it would be nice to see more than 25%," said Gee. "I do know that they're not a teacher and they don't work 12 months, but I don't think anybody can argue with the fact of what they do for our kids, all of them."

Board director Chad Kuhlers asked why the percentage was not the same as 12-month classified employees, like custodians. Gee said the only distinction was the months worked, adding it does not make them any less important.

Board director Tony Brownlee asked what the applicant pool looked like right now with paraprofessionals, who make up the largest number for early retirement in the non-classified category. Gee said Clear Creek Elementary has all positions filled and the other buildings still have job listings posted.

